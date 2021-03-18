'Retaining West Bengal tough for Mamata but win can get her national role'

Kolkata: It’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vs the rest in the hotly contested West Bengal assembly polls given the saffron party’s aggressive campaign against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee whose third term could give her a larger national role.

Mamata’s ambition to be a rallying point for a national anti-BJP coalition of sorts is not hidden and she has been regularly staking her claims for that position by being a regular critic of Prime Minister Modi and his policies, be it the controversial demonetization in 2016, Goods and Services Tax, sharing of GST revenue, Citizenship Amendment Act, the deputation of IAS and IPS officers and the centrally-funded welfare schemes.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader’s dreams of a greater national role have been fueled by the fact that the Congress, the only national alternative to the Bharatiya Janata Party, has shrunk across the country.

The Congress is fighting the West Bengal polls against TMC along with its long-time foes the Left parties at a time when both the ruling party and the opposition party realize that they are only dividing the anti-BJP votes.

The BJP clearly has benefitted by playing the Hindutva/nationalism card over the past years and this was proved by the saffron party winning 18 out of the total 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019.

Since then, an aggressive campaign of the saffron party, led by Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, has centered around a slogan hailing Hindu diety Lord Rama and slamming the state government over allegations of corruption and poor law and order situation.

Mamata’s ‘local vs outsider’ campaign, playing up on her being the Bengal’s daughter, was aimed at countering the saffron party which has poached several TMC leaders over the past weeks to send out a message that the BJP was a strong contender for change in the eastern state.

Mamata, known as a street fighter, has decided to take on the BJP with all her might and plans to counter the saffron party’s poll narrative by campaigning across the state on a wheel-chair. The chief minister has claimed she was attacked under the Election Commission’s watch, a charge denied by the poll panel as well as the BJP.

However, the picture of Banerjee’s bandaged leg has become a strong symbol of resistance among her sympathizers and could help her get a few extra percentage vote swings in TMC’s favour.

For all the BJP’s aggression, the saffron party lacks a strong organization in West Bengal and this was indicated by the large-scale poaching of TMC leaders to make up for the lack of native leaders.

If Mamata wins a third term as chief minister single-handedly, it will show she can stop the BJP juggernaut nationally and is, therefore, suitable to lead an opposition front nationally.

While the Congress top brass may not like the idea, Mamata Banerjee already enjoys the support of several key opposition leaders including Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and DMK chief MK Stalin among others.