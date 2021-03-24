Slums decide the winner in Siliguri constituency

Kolkata: Siliguri assembly constituency had always been a strong red bastion. Even during the height of its supremacy, Trinamool Congress was unable to wrest control over this constituency. Now the deciding factors in this constituency are the 171 slum areas within the constituency.

The people of these slum areas are ardent Left Front or rather CPI(M) supporters. In fact, around 32 per cent of the total number of voters in the Siliguri assembly constituency lives in slum areas. Naturally, the political party which has control over these slums can be confident of its victory in Siliguri. So all the political parties are now focusing on these slum area votes this time.

According to district administration sources, of the total 171 slums in Siliguri, 154 slums are government notified. The remaining has been set during the recent period. The total number of voters in the Siliguri assembly constituency is 2.17 lakhs, out of which over 40,000 are slum dwellers.

During the previous left front rule, the left-oriented Slum Development Committee was responsible for controlling the slum voters. The committee still is extremely active, as a result of which CPI(M) could rest control over Siliguri even after the change in regime. Not just the Siliguri assembly constituency but also the Siliguri Municipal Corporation and Siliguri Sub-divisional Council is also under Left control still. So naturally this time, besides CPI(M), Trinamool Congress and BJP too are focusing on the slum votes.

According to Trinamool Congress candidate from Siliguri, Om Prakash Mishra, during the Left Front there was no planned development of the Siliguri town. “But people have started realizing that,” he said.

The BJP candidate, Shankar Ghosh, who has recently joined the saffron camp from CPI(M), said that the slum areas need more development. “So my campaign slogan is slum development,” Ghosh said.

The sitting CPI(M) legislator, Ashok Bhattacharya said that they had been focusing on slum development since the beginning. “In the coming days our emphasis on these areas will continue,” he said.