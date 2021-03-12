Sourav Ganguly to visit Mamata Banerjee in hospital

Kolkata: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Thursday said he will visit West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in hospital. However, the details of his visit are unclear.

Banerjee had on Wednesday alleged that she was attacked by "four-five men" who manhandled her during the election campaign in Nandigram, because of which she was injured in the left leg.

Also read: CCTV footage shows 'attack' incident on Mamata in Nandigram

The incident happened around 6.15 pm when Banerjee was about to leave the Birulia area near Reyapara after praying at a local temple.

She was brought to Kolkata's SSKM Hospital by road from Nandigram and has apparently sustained "severe injuries" on her left foot and ankle. According to a report of the chief minister's medical examination, she has suffered injuries on the forearm, shoulder and neck.

Also read: Mamata says she will resume campaigning soon

Governor Jagdeep Dhankar along with other TMC members visited her yesterday.

Earlier, when Sourav was admitted to the hospital following a complaint of chest pain, Mamata had paid him a visit.

Also read: Attack on Didi an attempt to murder: TMC leader