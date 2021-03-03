Speculations of Sourav Ganguly attending PM's Brigade rally on Sunday fizzles out

Kolkata: For the last few day the political circles of West Bengal were abuzz with the speculations that former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly will attend a political rally by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on March 7, 2021.

However, all these rumours had fizzled out since Wednesday noon, following some information leaked to the media by some close confidants of Ganguly as well as a statement made by the state BJP president, Dilip Ghosh.

"Dada has no intention to join politics right at this moment. There is no pressure on him right at this moment to join politics also. There had been no proposal from him from BJP in this regard. Dada has not received any invitation attend to the Prime Minister's rally on Sunday. So there is no chance of his attendance at the Brigade Parade ground rally," a close confidant of Ganguly told ETV Bharat.

A statement by BJP state president, Dilip Ghosh, on Wednesday has aided in fizzling out of the rumour further. "I have no knowledge of Sourav Ganguly's possible presence at the Prime Minister's Brigade rally on Sunday. There had been no discussion on this issue. It is totally up to him," Ghosh said.

In fact, Ganguly had told his confidant circles several times that if wished to join politics he could have done that much before. In fact, the Maharaja of Kolkata has amicable relations with political leaders cutting across party lines. He still maintains an extremely cordial relationship with the former chief minister, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee and the CPI(M) leader, Ashok Bhattacharya.

Although he had been present in a number of official programmes of the current chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, there was never any rumour that he will join the Trinamool Congress.

Ganguly attended several official meetings with Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. But never had been any news of this meeting getting transformed into his joining BJP. There has not been any news of the Union home minister, Amit Shah giving him any proposal to join the saffron camp.