Suvendu Adhikari's father, brother to attend Shah's poll rally in Egra today

Purba Medinipur (West Bengal): BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's father and Sisir Adhikari and his brother Dibyendu Adhikari who are Trinamool Congress MPs will remain present at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's election rally in Egra on Sunday.

Earlier, Sisir Adhikari said that he is ready to join the BJP if his son, Suvendu Adhikari asks him to. Suvendu Adhikari, former TMC Minister is contesting against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, the seat going to voting on April 1.

Confirming the invitation from BJP top brass, Adhikari's son and TMC MP Dibyendu Adhikari told reporters, "We have spoken to the BJP leadership. We will take the final decision about whether to attend or not tomorrow morning."

Dibyendu's elder brother Suvendu Adhikari, the protege-turned political foe of Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, joined the BJP at a rally of Shah in December last year. His other younger brother Soumendu left TMC to join the BJP shortly afterwards.

Septuagenarian Sisir Adhikari had earlier been removed as chairman of the prestigious Digha-Shankarpur Development Council and president of the Trinamool's district unit.

On March 13, BJP MP from Hooghly and the party's assembly poll candidate from Chunchura Locket Chatterjee had visited the Adhikari residence and had lunch with him.

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

