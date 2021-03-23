Suvendu sheltering criminals from outside: TMC

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has alleged that BJP's Nandigram candidate, Suvendu Adhikari, has sheltered criminals at various locations in the constituency.

In a letter addressed to the Election Commission of India, the TMC listed out places and houses in Nandigram which are hideouts for criminal elements.

Despite being the ruling party in the poll-bound state, in its plaint, the TMC has said the police have taken no action against the criminals.

Trinamool's letter to ECI

A total of four places have been mentioned by the TMC leadership in its letter to the ECI. The first is the residence of Kalipada Shi located at Riya Para Hospital crossing at the entry point to Nandigram.

According to the party, around 40 youths from Kolaghat, Pingla and Contai areas are residing at this residence since December last year. They are moving around in the locality in motorcycles along with a local guide. Furthermore, the party alleged that Adhikari is regularly vesting the spot.

The second spot that has been identified by Trinamool is the residence of Maghnad Pal at Haripur, which is around one kilometre away from Nandigram-Chanditala Road. It said a three-storeyed building is covered by a canvas, where an election agent of Adhikari is residing with around 40 youths, all from outside.

The third spot identified by Trinamool is the residence of Pabitra Kar in Teropakhira village, where around 30 youths are residing. The fourth spot is the residence of Bhajahari Samanta in the Boyal MSK area, which is housing around 30 youths from outside.

Trinamool Congress has claimed in its letter to the EC that the youths from outside have been hired by Adhikari. Trinamool Congress has requested the ECI to look into the matter and take necessary action.

