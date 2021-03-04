Sweets with party symbols spice up Bengal polls

Kolkata (West Bengal): After the announcement of elections the political heat in West Bengal is rising with sweets adding spice to the already spicy political ambience. Sounds inconceivable!

Ma Gandheshwari Sweets, a popular confectionery manufacturer based out of Howrah district in West Bengal has come out with a variety of mouth-watering sweetmeats with party symbols.

The colours of the sweets are also varied depending on the colouration affiliation of the different political parties. The saffron coloured sweets carry the symbol of BJPs lotus, the green coloured ones display Trinamool's "Jora Ghas Phool" symbol and the red coloured ones display "hammer & sickle". Left's popular parody on "Tumpa Sona" has also found a place in the variety of sweets.

READ: PM free to visit poll-bound Bengal 20 times or more: TMC

Analysts claim that sweetmeats are integral to Bengali culture and the poll time is no different.

"During the election time often people forego the natural sweetness of language, which at times reeks arrogance and bitterness. So these varieties of sweetmeats with symbols of political parties add sweetness to the ambience brewing with political heat," a city-based analyst said.

READ: Bengal wants only Mamata, says actress Sayantika

The owner of Ma Gandheshwari Sweets said that finally, one party will emerge as the victor. "But let the sweetness of relationships prevail among people of different political affiliations. So this political sweetmeat is necessary in the current ambience," he said.

The buyers have also welcomed the initiative. One such buyer said that these special sweetmeats are really mouth-watering. "There is no politics in enjoying the flavours of sweetmeats," he said. Even the common people are praying that may this mouthwatering flavour of these political sweets bring sweetness to the relationship between different political leaders.

READ: High-profile politicians in West Bengal campaign