'Tejashwi backing TMC in Bengal won't affect Cong-Left alliance'

New Delhi: AICC General Secretary Tariq Anwar speaking about the upcoming West Bengal elections said that the RJD has the freedom to make its own decisions. He added that he has no issues over Tejashwi pledging his support to Mamata Banerjee, as the latter believes she is capable of defeating the BJP.

Tariq Anwar said that Tejashwi Yadav's decision will not dent the Congress-Left Front poll alliance whatsoever as they enjoy a very strong presence in the state. The Congress leader also said that when the results would be out on May 2, it would be clear as to who will form the government. The 70-yr old from Patna said that people in Bengal are very aware and have a sound understanding regarding the party they need to vote for.

Tariq Anwar

In Bihar, there is a grand alliance of the RJD, Congress and its allies, while in the West Bengal Assembly elections, the RJD has pledged its support to the TMC.

Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly had met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and announced RJD's unconditional support to the TMC. The RJD leader said that their main aim is to defeat the BJP and even appealed to all the Biharis in West Bengal to vote the TMC to power.

Though RJD mulls forming a coalition with the TMC and contest from some seats, there have been no talks to date in this regard. It is known that the elections in West Bengal are being held in eight phases with the results to be out on May 2.