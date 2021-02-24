TMC-BJP members clash at rally in Bengal

Kolkata: A clash between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadre broke out at Amherst Street in the heart of North Kolkata at a roadshow and rally of the saffron party.

Reportedly, things took a turn for the worse when the car window of MP Arjun Singh's convoy was smashed by TMC members after which the leader lost his cool.

TMC-BJP members clash at rally in Bengal

Bricks and shoes were hurled during the clash and state police had to intervene to control the situation.

The police had to lathi-charge at the unruly crowd after which the clash cooled down.

Also read: BJP workers clash with security personnel in West Bengal

Meanwhile, erstwhile BJP strongman, Sajal Ghosh and cricketer Ashoke Dinda joined BJP on Wednesday.

Earlier, Ghosh's father, Pradip Ghosh had already joined the saffron camp.