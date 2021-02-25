TMC blocking AIMIM campaign in Bengal: Owaisi

Kolkata: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday threatened to lodge a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) if the West Bengal police again obstructed him from holding a rally in the state.

Accusing the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of obstructing AIMIM from holding meetings, Owaisi said that like all political parties in the state they should be given a chance in the upcoming Assembly elections.

TMC govt obstructing AIMIM from campaigning in Bengal: Asaduddin Owaisi

Questioning why the Left, Congress, BJP are permitted to hold rallies but not AIMIM, the Hyderabad-based MP said if the present police personals aren't transferred the elections will not be held transparently.

Owaisi who is confident that his party will win some seats in West Bengal said that there was an alliance in the tribal party in Bengal and that the AIMIM is working with them.

Also read: Asaduddin Owaisi addresses road show in Ahmedabad

Taking a dig at BJP he further said that the saffron party would not have won 18 seats in the last Lok Sabha polls if the CPM and Congress were strong.

On Wednesday, the state police denied permission to AIMIM to hold a rally meant to kickstart the party's campaign in the state.