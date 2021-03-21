TMC MP Sisir Adhikari attends BJP rally

East Midnapore (West Bengal): Lok Sabha MP Sisir Adhikari of the Trinamool Congress attended a public meeting of the rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday.

Reports say he was invited by the BJP to the rally where he appealed 'Amit Shahji, please save Bengal, our family is with you.'

Read: Suvendu Adhikari's father, brother to attend Shah's poll rally in Egra

Adhikari slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for calling him and his son Suvendhu Adhikari traitors.

He said that people who are calling them traitors are themselves traitors.

Bharatiya Janata Party is set to unveil its manifesto for West Bengal polls in Kolkata at 5.30 pm Sunday.

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Read: Many tainted candidates in Bengal, says ADR