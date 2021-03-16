Trinamool youth leader's kin in ED net

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said it had arrested Trinamool Congress youth leader Vinai Mishra's brother Bikas Mishra as part of investigations into two separate cases.

According to ED officials, Mishra was arrested from New Delhi. The official said that he was produced before a special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court and was later to six-day agency custody.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Bikas Mishra in March this year, as he was absconding. The ED case of money laundering is based on the CBI FIR, which it had registered in November last year.

The CBI has also issued a Look Out Circular against Vinai Mishra in January this year after his name cropped up in the case.

The CBI has also questioned Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira Banerjee and his sister-in-law Menka Gambhir in connection with the case. The agency also recorded the statement of Gambhir's husband Ankush Arora and her father-in-law Pawan Arora in connection with the case.

Following the questioning of Rujira and Gambhir, the CBI team also carried out searches in Kolkata on the premises of a businessman Randhir Kumar Barnwal on February 26 this year.

The action of the CBI assumes importance as the polling to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP are engaged in a bitter war of words in the state.

