'Vote for Modi if you want schemes, for TMC if you prefer scams'

Baghmundi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for failing to generate employment besides chasing away the automobile industry and asked people to vote for BJP if they want pro-people schemes and for "incompetent" TMC government if they prefer scams.

Reaching out to the politically crucial Kurmi caste population of the Purulia district, Shah promised jobs for their every family and education in their language.

He also promised to build an AIIMS in the Junglemahal area.

"Initially, it was the Left which ensured the flight of capital. Then it was Didi who chased away the automobile industry from Bengal. She has failed to generate employment.

Accusing the TMC of running a "corrupt dispensation", Shah said the BJP will end the "cut money" culture in Bengal. Noting that the TMC government has neglected the Adivasis (tribals) and Kurmi caste voters, Shah said if voted to power, then every Kurmi and Adivasi families will get one job each.

"We will provide jobs to each Adivasi and Kurmi families of the state. The Adivasis don't get MSP for their produce; we will include their produce in the list of crops so that they also qualify for MSP," he said.

"We will also ensure that the children of Kurmi family can get education till Class X in their language and that too free of cost," he said.

Stressing on the need for pure drinking water in the area, Shah said the TMC government had forced Purulia natives to consume "fluoride contaminated water".

"We have will come up with Rs 10,000 crore clean drinking water project in Purulia. Didi has forced you to drink fluoride contaminated water," he said.

Highlighting the prevalence of dengue and malaria in the area, the senior BJP leader said, "if you want to get rid of dengue and malaria, you have to defeat Didi in the elections.

"She has a special affinity with dengue and malaria, and that is why she has done nothing to address the problem here.

