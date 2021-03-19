WB Assembly polls: TMC delegation to meet ECI

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) parliamentary delegation is scheduled to meet the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday in Delhi at 12 noon.

The meeting will see discussions on important issues related to free and fair conduct of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls.

Saugata Roy, Yashwant Sinha, Md Nadimul Haque, Pratima Mondal, and Mahua Moitra will be representing the Trinamool Congress.

Yashwant Sinha, who had recently joined the Trinamool Congress, was appointed the Vice President of the Mamata Banerjee-led party ahead of the Assembly polls.

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(ANI)

