WB polls: 6 BJP workers injured in bomb blast in South 24 Parganas

South 24 Parganas (WB): Around 6 BJP workers were severely injured in a bomb blast that took place in Rampur village of South 24 Parganas.

Injured have been shifted to the hospital, two of them are in critical condition.

READ: Congress to hold meeting today to finalise candidates for WB, Assam Assembly polls

Political violence continues in the state ahead of assembly elections. Injured have alleged TMC workers hurled the bomb at them.

Recently handmade bombs have been recovered from various locations in Bengal.

ANI