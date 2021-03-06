WB: Trinamool Congress sets aside 3 Darjeeling seats

Kolkata (West Bengal): Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced that the party has decided to stay out of three assembly seats in the Darjeeling hills.

The move comes after Gorkha Janmukti Morcha's (GJM) factional leader, Bimal Gurung announced to field candidates in the three hill constituencies of Kalimpong, Darjeeling and Kurseong. GJM's rival faction, Benoy Tamang has also announced that he will also field candidates from these three constituencies.

The GJM factions, led by Bimal Gurung and Binoy Tamang, are allies of the TMC but both groups said they would contest each other even if that leads to a triangular contest with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the fray.

Trinamool Congress, having an understanding with both the factions of GJM, has decided to stay out of the contest in these constituencies.

Another political force in the hills, Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) has decided to back BJP in this election and in probability BJP will also leave these three seats for GNLF.

So the contest now in these three hill constituencies would be four-cornered between the two factions of GJM, GNLF and Congress- Left Front- ISF alliance. Leaders of the Gurung factions have already said that they will render full support in the hill- adjacent plains in the Terai and Dooars region. GJM's Tamang faction has made the same promise to Trinamool.

Central spokesperson of the Bimal- faction GJM, Binita Roka said that they will field candidates in all three constituencies in the hills. "There is no question of any alliance. However, in the constituencies in the Terai and Dooars region, we will support Trinamool," she added.

Bimal Gurung had been conducting marathon rallies in the hills since the election dates were announced. The Tamang- faction is far behind. Now only time can say what will be the results.

