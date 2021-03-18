BJP set to unveil election manifesto in Bengal

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party is set to unveil its manifesto on Sunday for West Bengal Assembly elections starting later this month.

The manifesto will be released by JP Nadda, the president of the BJP.

The party's main rival, the governing Trinamool Congress of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee released its manifesto on Wednesday.

According to sources, BJP is expected to focus on education, health, food, drinking water and electricity. Sources said the manifesto was prepared keeping in mind the needs of the people.

