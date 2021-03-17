West Bengal polls: ECI monitoring noose would be tighter than previous occasions

Kolkata: Fearing major violence and a sharp deterioration in the law & order situation as West Bengal inches towards polling days, the Election Commission of India has decided to tighten its monitoring noose much more than what it was in the previous two polls. In fact, security arrangements and ECI's monitoring was quite compressed in the 2016 West Bengal assembly polls which fructified into a more or less violence-free and tension-free poll that year.

However, sources from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, said that both the security arrangements and the commission's monitoring would be much more compressed than what it was in the 2016 state assembly polls.

"The number of election observers this time would be much more than what it was in 2016. The commission doubt that the more the state will inch towards the polling days more the trouble makers will jump into action. But the commission is also determined to arrest the incidences of violence, voter intimidation and such other mischief at any cost," he said.

Also read: BJP's candidate selection goes awry, supporters stage protests in Bengal

In the 2016 West Bengal assembly polls there were 170 general observers, 32 police observers and 73 central observers. "This time the number of observers in each category will be much more than what it was in 2016," the official said.

It is clear that although three other states and one Union territory are also going for polls along with West Bengal, the hawkeye of the commission is mainly focused on West Bengal considering the state's past records of violence-stricken and blood-stricken polls.

Already ECI has appointed seasoned Vivek Dubey as the special police observer for West Bengal. Along with him, there is another seasoned officer, Ajay V Nayek as a special general observer.

To ensure that the commission's directive is followed to its spirit, the chief electoral officer of West Bengal, Ariz Aftab is holding regular meetings with the different district magistrates and police superintendents about the law & order situation in the respective districts. Both Dubey and Nayek have said that ensuring free and fair polls in West Bengal this time is the biggest challenge for them. Aftab is also holding regular meetings with Dubey and Nayek and updating them of the situations.

"Already 725 companies of central armed forces have reached West Bengal. Some of these companies have started conducting regular route-marches to inflict confidence among the voters. The final deployment according to necessity will be done soon," the official from the office of CEO, West Bengal said.

Also read: Union Minister Munda accuses police for providing security to vehicle attackers

An observer, on strict condition of anonymity, said that the commission is keeping a special watch on the law & order situation.

"We have been directed to immediately take up the matter with the state or district administration if any lapse in this regard comes to the notice of the commission. Already some reshuffles in bureaucracy and police administration have been done and wait for more such possible reshuffles," the observer said.