Dilip Ghosh questions Mamata for not wearing bermudas

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday triggered a fresh controversy when he said that chief minister Mamata Banerjee should wear a pair of Bermudas in order to display her injured leg.

Addressing a public rally in Purulia district on Tuesday, Ghosh said: "The CM wants to show her plastered leg to everyone. Why doesn't she just wear a pair of Bermudas, instead of draping a saree?... I have never seen anyone drape a saree like that," the BJP state unit chief said.

The controversial statement sparked off raging criticism by Trinamool Congress leaders.

The party's Lok Sabha MP Mohua Moitra tweeted on Wednesday, saying: "BJP state president asks in public meeting why Mamata Di is wearing a saree, she should be wearing "Bermuda" shorts to display her leg better. And these perverted depraved monkeys think they are going to win Bengal?"

Another Trinamool MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar described the words as shocking. "It now appears that the role of state president has been merely reduced to that of venom-spitting. From scathing attacks towards the CM of Bengal to violence towards TMC workers - he has conveniently crossed all limits," she added.

Recently, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat stoked controversy while speaking about the Public Distribution System in the state.

"When there was time, you gave birth to only two children, so who is at fault in this? Why be jealous?" Tirath asked.

Earlier, while addressing a workshop organised by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun, Rawat said that he was shocked when his co-passenger was wearing ripped jeans.

However, this was not the first time that the Saffron party leaders had passed these kinds of sexist comments against a woman. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off a major row last year when he congratulated Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina for "boldly saying that she has zero tolerance toward terrorism," "despite being a woman".

(IANS)