10 Amazing Home Remedies To Eliminate Bad Breath

Did you know, bad breath can sometimes also be a warning sign of an illness? here are some of the reasons for having bad breath and some home remedies that will help you get rid of it.

Causes Of Bad Breath

Doctors believe that in most cases, bad breath is because of lack of oral hygiene, but sometimes, it can indicate a disease too. Some of the reasons include:

- Food bits left in the mouth

If after eating food, we do not rinse our mouth properly, it is likely that bits and pieces of food remain stuck in our teeth, causing a foul smell from our mouth. Apart from this, consuming raw onion and garlic or foods containing them can also cause bad breath for a long time.

- Dental problems

Even if we do not take care of our teeth, we may have to face this problem. Improper brushing may leave behind the pieces of food stuck in our teeth, which produces bacteria and hydrogen sulfide. A colourless and sticky layer of bacteria accumulates on the teeth. Apart from this, dental problems like pyorrhea can also be a reason for bad breath.

- Dry mouth

The saliva in our mouth helps in maintaining moistness in the mouth and keeping it clean. But sometimes, due to lack of saliva production in the mouth, dead cells start to accumulate under the tongue, gums and cheeks, which can cause a foul smell. This problem usually occurs during bedtime.

- Severe diseases

Lung infection can also cause bad breath. Other conditions causing this problem include digestive issues, cancer and other metabolic disturbances in the body. Apart from these, excessive smoking, severe dieting, not having breakfast in the morning, mouth ulcers, bleeding gums, throat infection, tonsil infections can also cause this problem due to lack of zinc in the body. If the problem is persistent, consult a doctor immediately.

Also read: Neonatal Antibiotic Use May Lead To Reduced Growth In Boys

10 Home Remedies To Eliminate Bad Breath