Did you know, bad breath can sometimes also be a warning sign of an illness? here are some of the reasons for having bad breath and some home remedies that will help you get rid of it.
Causes Of Bad Breath
Doctors believe that in most cases, bad breath is because of lack of oral hygiene, but sometimes, it can indicate a disease too. Some of the reasons include:
- Food bits left in the mouth
If after eating food, we do not rinse our mouth properly, it is likely that bits and pieces of food remain stuck in our teeth, causing a foul smell from our mouth. Apart from this, consuming raw onion and garlic or foods containing them can also cause bad breath for a long time.
- Dental problems
Even if we do not take care of our teeth, we may have to face this problem. Improper brushing may leave behind the pieces of food stuck in our teeth, which produces bacteria and hydrogen sulfide. A colourless and sticky layer of bacteria accumulates on the teeth. Apart from this, dental problems like pyorrhea can also be a reason for bad breath.
- Dry mouth
The saliva in our mouth helps in maintaining moistness in the mouth and keeping it clean. But sometimes, due to lack of saliva production in the mouth, dead cells start to accumulate under the tongue, gums and cheeks, which can cause a foul smell. This problem usually occurs during bedtime.
- Severe diseases
Lung infection can also cause bad breath. Other conditions causing this problem include digestive issues, cancer and other metabolic disturbances in the body. Apart from these, excessive smoking, severe dieting, not having breakfast in the morning, mouth ulcers, bleeding gums, throat infection, tonsil infections can also cause this problem due to lack of zinc in the body. If the problem is persistent, consult a doctor immediately.
10 Home Remedies To Eliminate Bad Breath
- Green Tea: The antibacterial elements found in it have the ability to reduce the smell of the mouth.
- Mulethi (Liquorice): Chewing Mulethi daily improves oral health as well as alleviates the problem of bad smell from the mouth.
- Clove (Laung): Clove is also considered to be excellent for maintaining oral health. Chewing it lightly or keeping it in the mouth and sucking it can help deal with the problem.
- Peppermint: You can rinse your mouth with mint water or chew a leaf to eliminate foul smell.
- Fennel seeds: This popular mouth freshener not only enhances digestion, but also removes the smell from the mouth.
- Dried Coriander: similar to fennel seeds, dried coriander is also considered as the best mouth freshener. Chewing it is helpful.
- Basil (Tulsi): Chewing basil leaf daily also alleviates the foul smell from the mouth.
- Saltwater: Rinsing your mouth with warm water containing salt reduces the bad breath and the risk of throat infection too
- Guava leaves: Guava leaves have many medicinal properties. Chewing them reduces the bad odour of the mouth and provides relief in mouth ulcers.
- Pomegranate skin/peel: boil the pomegranate peels i.e. the covering of the pomegranate in the water and rinse your mouth with it.