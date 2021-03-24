Ayurveda Can Help In Difficult Menopause Phase.

Every woman, usually between the age of 45-55 years, goes through a normal condition called Menopause. A condition where a woman’s menstrual cycle comes to an end and she can no longer conceive. However, during this time, due to changes in the hormones in the body, a woman also faces certain other physical and mental issues which may look like symptoms of a disease, but that is not the case. Therefore, to deal with such problems, our expert Dr. P V Ranganayakulu, Ph.D. History of Ayurveda, informs us that in Ayurveda, there are a lot of effective medicines and other remedies, which can help a woman deal with problems faced during menopause. But before that, let us know in brief about menopause.

What Is Menopause?

If a woman does not menstruate for a whole year since her last period, sometime around the age of 45-55 years, it is called menopause. During this time, there is a change in the hormones in the woman's body and she stops ovulating. The process of menopause begins when the amount of follicles that develop in the body starts decreasing every month. Actually, it is the follicles because of which the ovaries release eggs in the female body. Along with this, the levels of the reproductive hormone estrogen and their production starts to decline. Therefore, when the production of follicles and estrogen and progesterone comes to an end, the menstrual cycles stop as well and this stage is called menopause.

Sometimes in women, menopausal symptoms may begin to appear between the age of 29-34 years, due to certain physical conditions or some other reasons. In such a condition, it is extremely important to seek medical help immediately.

Ayurveda’s Take On Menopause

Dr. Ranganayakulu explains that Ayurveda has many herbs and remedies to reduce the problems caused by this change in the body during menopause, which not only reduces the problems caused but also delays the impact of age on their body and skin.

By the age of 40 years, most women start feeling weak and tired while just performing the regular chores. Apart from this, there are many other changes that take place quite rapidly, like wrinkles on the skin, greying of the hair, hair fall, lack of nutrition in the body, and many other problems.

Talking about the physical problems faced during menopause, hot flashes are very common. Other problems such as weight gain, irritation, and dryness in the vagina, loss of sexual urge or libido, excessive sweating at night, pain due to changes in the hormone levels in the body, and many other problems. Not just physical but mental problems too occur. During menopause, a woman might have stress, depression, mood swings, and even sleep deprivation.

Our expert says that all the symptoms can be managed with the help of Ayurvedic medicines, within 3-4 months. Some of the ayurvedic medicines that are helpful include:

Mix 25ml of Ashokarishta with the same amount of water and have it twice a day, post meals, for 3 months. Consume 3gm of Ashwagandha powder with milk before going to bed at night. Consume 250mg Praval Pishti with milk twice every day before having your meals.

In addition to this, women must include Arjuna, Guggulu, Garlic, Fennel seeds, Cardamom in their daily diet during menopause. Dr. Ranganayakulu explains that those women who are suffering from diabetes, hypertension, cancer, and other such problems must necessarily seek medical advice before taking any kind of medication for menopause. Also, women going through menopause must adopt healthy habits like exercise, yoga, and meditation and make it a part of their daily routine. They must also keep control of their diet. All this is important to keep you both physically and mentally active.