Be Summer-Ready With These Full Body Exercises

Summer is knocking at the doors and in no time, people will love to go to the beaches, drinking coconut water for some energy, and sunbathing. As the winter season is for foodies and those extra pounds get hidden below the layers of clothes and this year those piled up lockdown kilos. With winter weight topped up with lockdown, kilos is your body summer-ready? If not, here are some full-body exercises that will help you lose all those extra pounds from the past months and prep you up for summers.

Jumping Jacks

Warm-up your body before these full-body exercises with jumping jacks

Stand on the floor with your legs and arms together on the sides.

Slightly bend your knees, jump and spread your feet on your sides almost or more than shoulder width. Simultaneously bring your arms above your head.

Now jump again, returning to the starting position, and repeat. You can alter the speed at your convenience.

Pushups

Lie down on your stomach and place your palms on the floor, under your shoulders.

Rest your legs with your toes pointed towards the floor.

Now gently straighten your elbows so that your chest, torso, and legs are off from the floor. Ensure that your body is straight and not bending.

Now come back to the starting position and go back up again. Repeat it as many times as you can.

Lunges

Stand straight with your hands on your waist and put your right leg forward, foot pointing forward flat on the ground throughout and left foot on the toes when you bend.

Now bend your knees slowly so that your right thigh is parallel to the floor.

Push yourself up and bring your right leg back. Repeat the same with your left leg.

Squats

Stand straight with your feet slightly apart and your arms on your side.

Bring your arms to your chest and join them in Namaskara

Now slowly push your hips back and bend your knees, just like you do when you sit on a chair and keep your chest and chin up.

Go down till your thighs are parallel to the floor, hold for a second and come up. Stay in the same position and repeat it.

Plank

Lie down on the floor, keep your arms beside your head and get in the plank position.

Ensure that your body is in a straight line from head to toe and your lower back or hips don’t sag.

Hold the position for 30-60 seconds and come back to the normal position.

Burpees

Stand straight with your feet slightly apart and your arms on your side.

Squat down and don’t come back up and straighten your legs back in the pushup position.

If possible,do one pushup, jump your feet back near your palms, squat up with a little jump, hands overhead and come back to the normal position.

Butt Bridge

Lie down on the floor and bend your knees to place your feet on the floor, heels as close as possible to your buttocks.

Keeps your arms beside your body, palms facing down.

Inhale and lift your back and buttocks hold it for 1-2 minutes and gently come back as you exhale.

Remember that warming up and cooling down is important, otherwise, your workout session can leave you with muscle ache. Practice some stretching once you are finished with all the exercises.