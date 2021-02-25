Can Fruits Lead To Weight Gain?

As soon as one starts planning a diet to lose weight, the first thing they add to their diet chart is fruits. Fruits are super healthy foods and their consumption provides many nutrients to our body. However, it is not necessary that all fruits may aid in weight loss. Some fruits have excess calories and sugar, which may make you gain weight, as opposed to losing it. Therefore, it is very important that if your purpose is set on losing weight, you must pick your fruits carefully. Here are some of the fruits and what you need to know about them.



Bananas Banana

Bananas are known to provide instant energy to the body, which is why you may have seen some sportspersons having a bite in between their matches. It is also said that having a glass of milk with a banana in the morning breakfast provides energy for the whole day. The reason behind this is that bananas are rich in calories and natural sugars. Talking about the quantity, a banana contains about 150 calories, which is about 37.5 grams of carbohydrate. Therefore, the possibility of gaining weight also increases if you consume two or more bananas in a day. Grapes Grapes

Grapes contain both high amounts of sugar and fat, which can increase your weight. 100 grams of grapes can contain up to 67 calories and 16 grams of sugar and its regular consumption and cause weight gain. Therefore, in order to lose weight, you may have to avoid its excess consumption. Mangoes Mangoes

Mangoes are also known to have higher amounts of calories. For example, a cup of mango pieces contains 99 calories. A mango usually contains 25 grams of carbs, 23 grams of natural sugar, and about 3 grams of fiber. So, if you are planning on losing weight, consume them in limited quantities. Avocado Avocado

Avocado is a high-calorie fruit, so people wanting to lose weight should reduce its consumption. According to experts, 100 grams of avocado contains about 160 calories. Although avocado is considered a good source of healthy fat, it can cause you to gain more weight. However, you can consume it in smaller quantities. Sapodilla (Chiku) Sapodilla (Chiku)

Although Chiku is very beneficial for health, it has the highest amount of carbohydrates and sugars, which is why the possibility of gaining weight as a result of its consumption is higher. Pineapple Pineapple

Plenty of antioxidants are found in pineapple, but it contains a lot of calories too. Excess consumption of pineapple can lead to weight gain.

Dry Fruits

Raisins (Kishmish) and Munakka Raisins

Raisins have high calories because they contain little or no water at all. 1 gram of raisins is believed to contain more calories than grapes. Experts say that one cup of raisins has 500 calories and one cup of Munkka has more than 450 calories, which may increase your weight. Therefore, both these types of dry fruits should be consumed in limited quantities only.

Figs Figs

Fig is a beneficial but extremely sweet fruit, which contains high amounts of natural sugars and should be consumed in limited quantities only. Many people also consume figs with the sole purpose of gaining weight.

Therefore, every naturally obtained food like fresh fruits and vegetables is extremely healthy and provides essential nutrients, but their overconsumption can have certain negative effects on our body. Everything should be consumed within a limit. If you are suffering from a health condition and you feel a specific food can negatively affect it, consult a nutritionist or dietitian to understand what all can be included in your regular diet. You can also request them to make a complete diet chart that serves your purpose.