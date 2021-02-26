Dealing With Sinusitis Through Ayurveda

“Sinusitis is the inflammation of the mucous membrane lining in the nasal passage or sinuses, usually caused by an infection,” says Dr. Rajyalakshmi Madhavam, MD Ayurveda, Professor at AMD Ayurvedic Medical College, Hyderabad. You must have often heard people complaining about their persistent stuffy nose, headaches, cough, etc. and all these are signs of a sinus infection or simply sinusitis. It affects the sinuses, which are tiny air pockets, responsible for mucus production in the nose. In conversation with our ayurvedic expert Dr. Rajyalakshmi, we got to know more about sinus through the Ayurveda perspective and what herbs can be used for the same.

Causes Of Sinusitis

Dr. Rajyalakshmi explains that the causes of sinusitis vary in modern medicine and Ayurveda. Here is what she informs.

Causes as per modern medicine are:

Exposure to pollution and dust Allergies and chemical irritations Nasal polyps Deviated Nasal Septum (DNS) Weak immune system Dental infections Chewing tobacco and smoking

The causative factors as per Ayurveda include:

Excessive intake of food

Intake of heavy food which takes a long time to digest

Excess consumption of oily food

Excessive drinking of cold water

Sedentary lifestyle

Excessive sleep or day time sleep

Exposure to dust, smoke, and cool breeze

Sudden weather changes

Suppression of natural urges

Signs And Symptoms

The signs and symptoms of sinus as mentioned in the Ayurveda literature and modern medicine are similar. These include:

Pain in sinuses

Nasal congestion or blockage

White/yellowish mucus production or watery nasal discharge

Overproduction of nasal secretions

Headache and earache

Fatigue

Mild fever

Feeling of heaviness in the head

Puffy face and eyelids

Treatment

In Ayurveda, the principal line of treatment as our expert explains is Ama Pachana (to break down the toxins) with the help of medicine and alongside Deepana Pachana (to increase the digestive fire and digestive power). Then to clear the obstruction in the nasal passage, Shodhana Therapies like Nasyakarma and Vamana in chronic cases are done. Also, to enhance immunity, rasayanas are given.

Herbs and Formulations

Dr. Rajyalakshmi explains that there are certain herbs and formulations which can be used to deal with the condition of sinusitis. Some of them, as she mentions are:

Herbs:

Tulsi (Basil) Haritaki Haritaki Amalaki (Amla or Indian gooseberry) Amalaki (Amla or Indian gooseberry) Cinnamon Cinnamon Dry ginger (Sunti) Pippali Black pepper (Maricha) Black pepper (Maricha) Haridra (Turmeric)

Formulations:

Trikatu churna, chitrakadi vati Dasamula Katutrayadi Kashayam Mahalaxmi Vilas ras Shirahshula vajra ras Other rasayanas like Agastya rasayana, Amalaki rasayana, Haridrakhandam, etc.

DO NOT use them as per your understanding. Consult an ayurvedic physician and follow the medication as per their direction or prescription only. Dr. Rajyalakshmi says that all these medicines provide significant relief in the problem of Sinusitis.

Furthermore, she says that its recurrence can be avoided by practicing purificatory therapies like Nasya karma and using rasayanas or immune boosters. Nasya karma is a unique procedure that involves Mukha Abhyanga (facial massage), followed by Swedam (foamentation) and nasal administration of medicated oils. All these practices are very helpful for people suffering from sinus problems. However, all this must be conducted under expert supervision only.