Do Hair Supplements Actually Work?

Who does not desire thick shiny hair and clear glowing skin? The simplest way to have that is by eating healthy. What we eat reflects on our hair and skin, the very reason why people have started taking supplements. But do these supplements actually work? ETV Bharat Sukhibhava team talked to Dr. Sushant Shetty, MD Skin, Medical Head at Kaya Clinics India and he briefed us about what these supplements are and how they work.

What Are Supplements?

Supplements, as the name suggests, are over and above what you eat, i.e something in addition to the food we consume regularly. Dr. Shetty says that from our food we get certain tonics, vitamins, minerals, essential amino acids, proteins, carbohydrates, etc. As we eat, the food is broken down into energy, and the same energy is sent to the hair follicles also and the hair follicle helps regulate the hair growth. Basically, the hair is dead tissue and the follicle is the living part. Therefore, if the follicle is fed well and looked after, the hair that grows out is thick and lustrous.

Dr. Shetty explains that high-paced life, dust and pollution, stress, eating habits, and lifestyle, chemical products, styling, etc. all lead to damage of the scalp. Whenever there is damage, there is a trauma, which leads to the repair process. However, sometimes the repair process is not good enough as a result of an unhealthy diet. Since the food the hair follicle is getting internally is not up to the mark, trauma and deficiency of the required nutrients can lead to hair fall and therefore, supplements may be required. Supplements like Vitamin B complex, biotin, minerals, and other vitamins are given.

The application of products containing vitamins and minerals is not sufficient as all of it is not properly absorbed by the scalp or skin. It is important to take multivitamins orally so that they can get absorbed in the system, get into the blood, and get delivered to the follicles and other parts.

Are They Helpful?

Dr. Shetty says that multivitamins are helpful and preferably the Indian ones because they are made as per the body requirements. One can have multivitamins on their own, but it is always better to consult your doctor once before starting the medication. They may also decide your dose as per your body’s deficiency if any. However, one must also remember that excessive use of multivitamins can also lead to hair fall and other side effects. Also, if any product is claiming miracles, be suspicious and do not use it without consulting a doctor, because there is a level up to which your body can tolerate.

Therefore, topical creams, shampoos, conditioners, hair oils, all contain certain nutrients as they claim, but their use is not sufficient to fulfill all the requirements. Having a balanced diet and following a healthy lifestyle is the key to happy and healthy hair as well as skin. Our expert says that our Indian diet, be it vegetarian or non-vegetarian, is very well balanced, as it consists of a wide range of food that we eat. Thus, if our diet is good, we won’t require any supplements as such. However, if your diet is not up to the mark, you may consider taking multivitamins too. You can also reconfirm with your family physician once regarding which multivitamin to take, its dosage, or if anything specific is required.