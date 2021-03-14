Dry Fruits Can Help Increase The Sperm Count

Based on the most recent World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, experts consider a healthful sperm count to be 15 million per milliliter (ml), or at least 39 million per ejaculate. Doctors consider a sperm count under 15 million per ml to below, and it may cause fertility issues.

Our diet and lifestyle clearly reflect on our physical as well as mental health. Doctors believe that half of our health problems can be cured by just having a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. Apart from this, experts also believe that problems related to fertility in men can also be relieved by this. Not just doctors and experts, results of various researches, like the one published in the Journal of Andrology, done in the same regard indicates the relationship between food, particularly dry fruits, and fertility in men. According to the study, regular intake of tree nuts including almonds, walnuts, hazelnuts, etc. help in improving the quality of sperm in males. Let us read more about it.

What Do The Studies Say?

According to research published in the Journal of Andrology, a healthy diet including almonds, walnuts and other tree nuts can be helpful in increasing the quality of sperm in men. It also mentioned that the changes can be seen within 14 weeks of consuming the nuts.

During this research, 72 healthy men were regularly given Western-style Red Meat, Processed Food, and sugars. Of these, 48 men were given to eat 60 grams of different types of tree nuts daily for 14 weeks and the remaining 24 were asked to follow their usual diet. After 14 weeks, it was found that men who consumed heavy meals, the DNA of their sperms had 36 genomic parts and as compared to the controlled group, they partially had methyl in it. Out of this. 9.72% was considered hypermethylated. These conclusions are evident that regularly following a western diet causes methylation in specific parts of the sperm DNA.

Another research is done in Spain’s Rovira i Virgili University also mentioned that eating a handful of nuts twice regularly for 14 weeks improved the quality of sperm in males. For this study, the figures of 119 males between the age of 18 to 35 years were studied. They were divided into two groups. Men in Group A were given 60 grams of dry fruits every day and the diet of men in Group B was the same as they used to have. When the results were analyzed, it was found that men who had dry fruits in their diet had their sperm count increase by almost 14% and their overall health too was improved by 4%.

In the results of the research presented in the meeting of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology in Barcelona, the argument given by the experts that omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants improve fertility was proved to be true. Researchers also stated that people who ate dry fruits in their daily diet showed a significant decrease in the sperm’s DNA fragmentation.