Easy Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Lice

Having lice in hair is a common problem amongst children, especially in girls. The condition usually arises due to improper cleaning of hair and when children play together, it spreads from one head to another. The typical symptom of it is an itchy scalp. However, getting rid of lice is not an easy task, and therefore, here are some of the easiest home remedies to deal with it. But before that, let us understand what lice are and the reason behind the problem.

What Are Lice And Why Do We Have Them?

Head lice are parasites, which feed on the human blood and one may have them as a result of not properly cleaning hair and due to the dirt in hair because of excess oily or dry scalp. Lice usually cling to the scalp or neck and make it constantly itchy. The eggs of the lice can be seen stuck on the hair closer to the scalp and are called Nits.

The problem is common in kids in playschool and elementary school since they do not know how to keep their hair clean. They also play together, during which hair-to-hai or head-to-head contact can cause the spread of lice. However, their parents and other adults too are at risk of having lice, especially those who have long hair and women. It may also spread due to sharing things of personal use such as a hairbrush, comb, or towel.

Lice can be categorized as- head lice that spread in the hair and remains close to the scalp, body lice on the body, and pubic lice in pubic skin/hair and even in the chest hair. Hair lice are the most common problem amongst the three.

Tips And Home Remedies To Deal With Head Lice