Having lice in hair is a common problem amongst children, especially in girls. The condition usually arises due to improper cleaning of hair and when children play together, it spreads from one head to another. The typical symptom of it is an itchy scalp. However, getting rid of lice is not an easy task, and therefore, here are some of the easiest home remedies to deal with it. But before that, let us understand what lice are and the reason behind the problem.
What Are Lice And Why Do We Have Them?
Head lice are parasites, which feed on the human blood and one may have them as a result of not properly cleaning hair and due to the dirt in hair because of excess oily or dry scalp. Lice usually cling to the scalp or neck and make it constantly itchy. The eggs of the lice can be seen stuck on the hair closer to the scalp and are called Nits.
The problem is common in kids in playschool and elementary school since they do not know how to keep their hair clean. They also play together, during which hair-to-hai or head-to-head contact can cause the spread of lice. However, their parents and other adults too are at risk of having lice, especially those who have long hair and women. It may also spread due to sharing things of personal use such as a hairbrush, comb, or towel.
Lice can be categorized as- head lice that spread in the hair and remains close to the scalp, body lice on the body, and pubic lice in pubic skin/hair and even in the chest hair. Hair lice are the most common problem amongst the three.
Tips And Home Remedies To Deal With Head Lice
- Proper Cleaning Of The Hair
Lice usually breed on a dirty scalp and therefore, it is important to wash your head properly. Wash your hair regularly with shampoo. There are also many anti-lice available in the market and you can consider using them.
- Comb On Wet Hair
Once you have washed your hair with shampoo, comb your wet hair with a fine-tooth comb to remove the lice stuck on your hair and scalp.
- Do Not Share Personal Items
Do not use or share personal things like hats, caps, hairbrushes or comb, hair accessories, towels, etc. Also, avoid sharing a bed or blanket and sleeping next to them.
- Vinegar For Hair
Apply distilled vinegar to the hair and leave it for a while. After this wash your hair with regular water. If you wish, you can also use apple cider vinegar.
- Olive Oil
Olive oil can help you get rid of lice. You can also combine olive oil with fennel oil and apply it to your hair.
- Tea Tree Oil For Hair
T-tree oil has antimicrobial properties, due to which it is considered an effective way to eliminate lice.
- Garlic For Hair
To get rid of lice, grind 8 to 10 cloves of garlic and mix lemon juice in it and make a paste. Apply this paste to the hair and leave it for about 30 minutes. After this wash the hair with lukewarm water.
- Petroleum Jelly
Petroleum jelly is also very effective in treating lice. Apply it on the scalp before sleeping, cover your head with a towel, and sleep. In the morning, apply baby oil and comb hair to remove the lice.
- Onion Juice
Apply the onion juice to the hair and leave it on for about 3 to 4 hours. Now remove the lice by combing hair and wash your hair with shampoo. Repeat this 3-4 times a week.