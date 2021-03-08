Grateful For The Women Who Equally Contributed In the COVID-19 World

Women have come a long way in terms of their presence in the Indian society. A society that used to preach patriarchy has now begun to give women equal rights and raise their strong voices for women empowerment. Today on 8th March as we celebrate International Women’s Day, with the theme, as announced by the United Nations Women, “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world”, we would like to extend our gratitude towards the team of female doctors who have been associated with ETV Bharat Sukhibhava for almost a year now. During the COVID-19 era, some served on the frontline in hospitals, looking after the infected patients round the clock, some others were on the back end, looking after people’s mental health and spreading factual awareness about the disease and how we can deal with it. We talked to a few of them about their experiences and challenges they faced since the pandemic began and here is what they shared with us.

On being asked the challenges they faced during consultations, Dr. Rajyalakshmi Madhavam, MD Ayurveda, Professor at AMD Ayurvedic Medical College, Hyderabad said, “As an ayurvedic physician, I did face many challenges with online consultations, because we were not able to perform pulse examination, or look at the palpation, percussion, auscultation etc., due to which diagnosis was a little difficult. We couldn’t even ask our patient to go for general laboratory tests like blood, urine and other imaging tests. Apart from this, unavailability of medicines, inability to perform panchakarma therapies for chronic ailments also created challenges for the treatment.”

Since mental health was greatly affected during these times, our panel psychologists and psychiatrists also faced many difficulties as the consultations became telephonic and online. Dr. Veena Krishnan, consultant clinical Psychologist, Dehradun says, “I started getting many random calls for counselling which I attended and since medication was not available during lockdown, many of my patients had a relapse and people who used substances started having withdrawal symptoms. Initially it was very difficult to tackle all the cases, but with time, soon we were able to deal with it. When we examine someone in person, we are able to easily make a clinical impression, whereas in online consultations, we had to rely upon whatever the patient said along with facing many network issues, technical glitches and inability to read the facial expressions due to these reasons. However, with the help of all my past experience, I was able to support the person.”

Dr. Latika Joshi, senior Pediatrician in Dehradun too faced difficulties in diagnosing children as a result of online consultations, since very little was known about how children can be affected with the virus. “In hospitals, we were worried about proper sanitization being followed and if a child needs to be admitted to the hospital, we had to ensure that he/she does not bring the virus along and infect other children present there. The initial stages were a little stressful due to uncertainty but as we learnt more about the virus, we were able to settle and deal with it in a better way.

Working women all around the world also had to have a work-life balance, while they were under a lockdown with their families. Along with their professional life, they also had to look after their spouse, children, parents, in-laws and do all the household chores. “Dr. Rajyalakshmi says that since we were not able to seek any domestic help from outside, it was a little problematic to manage household chores along with attending to the patients. However, a good thing that happened was that I was able to attend more webinars which helped me update my skills and acquire more knowledge.” Dr. Krishnan added to this saying, “I got a lot of support from my family. We divided our chores initially which gradually became a routine for us and we still follow it. I am also grateful that I got to spend time with my family and connect with them.”

Therefore, women too have worked equally during the COVID-19 period as men, be it on the front end or back end. We cannot thank them enough for all the information, support and help they have provided us. Also, India is emerging as a country where women are empowered and pushed to stand equal to men in the society and we should be really proud of it.