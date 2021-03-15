Haridwar Kumbh: Attending Kumbh Mela With All The Precautionary Health Measures

Kumbh Mela has begun in Haridwar, in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and the first royal bath (shahi snan) of Kumbh took place on 11th March on Maha Shivratri. Not just in our country, but people from around the world who believe in Hinduism, come to India to attend it. They come to bathe in the holy water of the Ganges and the whole city is pretty much crowded. However, in the current times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the situations are rather different as compared to the previous years. The government administration has been very attentive to the situation and strict arrangements have been done to maintain proper hygiene and prevent the contraction of the virus amongst the devotees. At the same time, the devotees coming to bathe in the holy water have also been instructed to follow all the safety and preventive measures.

COVID-19 And Kumbh

Regarding the facilities that will be provided during the Kumbh amidst the COVID-19 situations, ETV Bharat Sukhibhava spoke to Fair Officer (Health and Medicine) Kumbh Mela, Dr. Arjun Singh Sengar. He explained that this year, strict rules have been laid down and the arrangements done are very different from the Kumbh that took place in2010 and 2016. There are continuous screening and monitoring of devotees coming for Kumbh bath as well as all the guidelines laid by the medical and government authorities are being followed, along with practicing physical distancing.

Dr. Sengar informed that there are 107 bathing points (snan ghats) in Haridwar, where the devotees can bathe in the holy river during Kumbh Mela. Since the number of devotees bathing during the royal bath at Kumbh in Har Ki Pauri is very high, every possible effort is being made to follow all the safety measures at Har Ki Pauri as well as other ghats. The lanes in Haridwar are often called ‘Kunj Galiyaan’, which means they are very narrow. Therefore, 8 bike ambulances have been arranged, so that if symptoms of COVID-19 are presented by any person, he/she can be taken to the hospital immediately. Apart from this, 122 ambulances have also been arranged.

He further informed that special arrangements to examine the devotees have been made on all borders or Haridwar. Actually, there are 6 roads and 5 railway routes to reach Haridwar. Visitors will be screened for the symptoms on entering the city through any roadways route, at small flu hospitals and examination centers that have been set-up, and only then will they be allowed to enter the city to attend the Kumbh Mela. Post-screening, if required, tests like Rapid Antigen test, RT PCR test, etc. can also be carried out at these screening sites. Apart from this, keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation, a center with 1000 beds has also been set-up.

Although right from the beginning of the year, in the guidelines issued, it was made very clear that all the devotees coming to attend the Kumbh Mela are required to get themselves tested for the novel coronavirus and bring along their RT PCR test report with them. But, there are a large number of people who reached Haridwar without the same and thus, arrangements for these tests have been made here. Even though the rules were being followed since the Makar Sankranti Snan(Bath), the main Kumbh Mela and royal baths began from Maha Shivratri, and therefore, the rules have been tightened and are being followed more strictly. Also, all the hotels, restaurants, dharamshalas/inns, and akharas have been directed to follow all the rules, regulations, and safety measures till the fair end. Masks and PPE kits will also be distributed for free if the requirement arises.

Preparations To Meet The Health Requirements Of The Devotees

Dr. Sengar explains that keeping in mind the possible emergency situations during the Kumbh Mela, this time, more than 600 temporary bends have been arranged, as well as a temporary hospital with 100 beds, has been set-up separately. Furthermore, there is a provision of 50 hospitals with 20 beds each and 22 hospitals with 10 beds each to attend to emergencies and other health requirements of the devotees. In the wake of COVID-19, the provision of a temporary hospital with 2000 beds has been made by the DRDO (Defence Research & Development Organisation). A commendable thing is that all the temporary and general hospitals are fully equipped with all the facilities, including emergency wards, ICU, and burn units. Along with this, beds in ICU and wards in several hospitals have been reserved in the cities of Haridwar, Rishikesh, and Dehradun.

Dr. Sengar explains that since Kumbh Mela is one of our country's biggest events, all health-related issues and other needs of the people attending the event will be catered to. Along with this, the District Administration is trying its best to help the devotees to be a part of the Kumbh Mela in a healthful way, by taking care and following all the safety measures to prevent large numbers of people from getting infected with the novel coronavirus.