How Can Men Maintain Genital Hygiene?

We don’t usually talk about how men can take care of or maintain the hygiene of their male parts. The common mentality in the name of maintaining cleanliness is washing the penis with water. While some of them are heedful about the same, many of them don’t consider it necessary to clean their parts. Being covered most of the time, the genitals and pubic area perspire, due to which there is a possibility of infection in that area. Therefore, proper cleaning is important to keep the infection away and so, here are some of the tips you must keep in mind.

Keep Your Pubic Hair Properly Trimmed

Due to perspiration in the hair around the penis, the possibility of dirt and germs accumulating in that area is higher. Thus, it is very important to maintain the hair growth around your penis. This can be done by using small scissors or a razor careful around the area. Apart from this, many people also use hair removal cream but such products contain intense chemicals that can harm the genitals and sensitive skin around them.

Right Way To Clean Penis

To protect the area from contracting infections, gently remove the upper skin or the foreskin of the penis and wash the area with lukewarm water. Remember that the skin around the penis is very sensitive and soaps containing strong chemicals can be harmful. Therefore, for this very reason, one can use soaps that are herbal or chemical-free. One can also opt for solutions available in the market, specifically for cleaning the genital area. Also, the penis should be washed/cleaned with soft hands. Cleaning it too hard can result in peel or injury.

Drying The Area

Once washed, always wipe the penis with a clean towel or cloth. To prevent infection, keep one or two clean towels separately for the same purpose. Wash the towel/cloth regularly and prefer using only those which are made out of cotton.

Wash The Penis After Urinating

To prevent infection, it is very important that the penis must be washed with water every time you urinate, especially if you are using public toilets. If washing it is not possible at the time, use toilet paper so that the remaining drops of urine don’t accumulate on your underwear, so as to lessen the chances of infection.

Don’t Wear Dirty Underwears

Always wear clean and washed underwear after every bath. Never wear the same one for two days. Also, always choose good quality and comfortable underwear. Avoid wearing underwear made out of satin or other such fabrics and the ones that are too tight as they can hurt your penis.

Use Oil On It

Since the skin around the penis is not directly exposed to the air, it can make it dry due to lack of moisture. Therefore, cleaning the area, men should regularly apply fragrance-free oil or cream with low chemicals.

Cleaning It Before And After Sex

Cleaning the penis before and after sexual intercourse is important. Most men do not consider it necessary, but not doing so can give rise to many diseases. Also, not only for themselves, men may increase the risk of infection for their female counterparts as well.

Keep A Check On It

If even after regular cleaning of the penis, problems like odor, pain, or itching are persistent, consult a doctor immediately. If you ignore such problems, they can cause serious infections.