How Food and Drinks Contribute Towards Sexual Health

According to a report published in The New England Journal of Medicine, consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages assists in weight gain, which leads to problems like diabetes. As a result of consumption of these aerated drinks, which is nothing but a sweet poison, gives rise to problems related to teeth, obesity, dehydration, and weakened bones, which leads to loss of libido. Here is a list of what to eat and what not to and the reasons behind it.

What to Eat?

Garlic

Garlic has been known for the plethora of health benefits it consists of since ancient times and is popular for its ability to overcome a man’s sexual problems. Its use increases the energy in men. Garlic cleanses the blood vessels and dilutes the blood in the body, thereby improving the blood flow. Allicin found in garlic accelerates blood circulation of the body, which increases arousal. Also, its medicinal properties also protect the body from many types of infections, which is why both men and women must include it in their regular diet.

Saffron

Saffron For Sexual Health



Saffron has been used for years to increase sexual arousal. It is a natural aphrodisiac food that helps stimulate hormones and have a healthy sexual life. In many places in India, people follow the practice of drinking saffron milk during their honeymoon after marriage.

Avocado

Avocado For Sexual Health



More popular in foreign countries and also imported by India, Avocado also has qualities that help in increasing sexual drive. Avocados are rich in folic acid and potassium, responsible for increasing energy and stamina.

Watermelon

Watermelon For Sexual Health



It is believed that the consumption of watermelon also increases sexual desire. Watermelon contains an amino acid called citrulline, which converts into arginine amino acid when it enters our body. As a result, it relaxes the blood vessels, increases the desire for having sex, and improves the ability of genitalia to work better. Watermelon works in the body in the same way as Viagra does to prevent erectile dysfunction.

Chocolate

Chocolate For Sexual Health



Chocolate is always linked with romance and it is believed that its consumption before having sex improves the libido. Chocolate consumption produces a hormone called Serotonin, which enhances and uplifts the mood. It also helps in eliminating anxiety and improves sexual drive. Additionally, it contains phenylethylamine, which increases the desire. Experts say that the number of endorphins produced in women when she eats chocolate is four times more than those produced during foreplay.

Eggs

Eggs For Sexual Health



Regular intake of eggs also affects our sex life. Vitamins B5 and B6 present in eggs help in reducing mental stress, which benefits the sexual life. Along with protein, eggs are rich in many other nutrients and their regular intake makes the body fit and energetic.

Other Fruits

There are many fruits that have properties that improve the quality of sex life. Fruits like apple, banana, cherry, coconut, dates, figs, grapes, mangoes, papaya, pears, pomegranates, and raspberries are known for them.

Other Vegetables



Results of researches related to increasing libido and sexual relations have shown that seasonal and fresh green vegetables including carrots, onion, cucumber, brinjal, and spinach help in maintaining overall health as well as improve sexual relationships due to their arousal enhancing properties.

Black gram

Black gram or urad dal is also considered good for sexual health. Experts suggest that consumption of urad dal kheer made out of milk or urad dal ladoo increases the power and improves performance.

Other remedies include:

Consuming dates and figs soaked in milk enhances the sexual drive.

Peanuts and soaked gram seeds (chana) are also known for improvising sex power.

Drinking lukewarm and low sugar milk along with clarified butter (ghee) before sleeping is beneficial.

Eating ripe bananas with milk or cream (malai) also increases stamina.

What Not to Eat?