Importance of Respiratory And Bone Health In Old Age

Old age is an inevitable phase of life. The ups and downs in the health line are addressed by Ayurveda appropriately. Many suffer from respiratory, excretory, and nervous system failures. Therefore, suitable remedies are suggested here for respiratory problems like difficulty in breathing, exertion, cough & allergic bronchitis, and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

Take 5 to 10 gms of Haritaki churna with 5 to 10 ml of honey till the cough subsides.

Take 2 to 3 gms of Trikatu churna with honey or warm water for few days.

Eat 10 gms of Vasakantakari Lehyam to fight the smoker's cough.

Take Sitophaladi churna or Talisadi churna to clear the throat.

As age advances, bones and muscles lose their tone and tension resulting in joint pains leading to immobility.

Apply Karpooradi oil on affected joints twice a day

Apply Nirgundi oil twice if the pain is severe.

Take two pills of Triodasanga Guggulu twice a day

In old age, urine flow, frequent urination, scanty micturition and enlargement of the prostate gland, delayed seminal discharge in males, and scanty menstruation or prolonged menstruation in females are common complaints.

Soak 5 gms of coriander seed powder in 100 ml of plain water and keep undisturbed for 12 hours. Then filter and take twice a day.

Take 2 tabs of Chandraprabhavati every day for one month.

There is always the risk of Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, cancers, sleeplessness, diabetes, anxiety, depression & dementia; eye problems like myopia, glaucoma, cataract; deafness and skin problems like itching.

For emaciation and loss of strength, weakness takes Aswagandhra rasayan 5 gm, twice a day with 100 ml lukewarm milk.

For Parkinson’s disease, take 5 gm Kapikachu powder with 100 ml milk at bedtime for three months.

To combat sleeplessness, massage your feet with Ksheerabala taila for 5 to 10 minutes before going to sleep.

Take Guduchi and Brahmi powders in equal quantities, make a mixture of 5 gm with plain water, to take twice a day for 1 to 3 months in all psychological disorders.

Get the following tests at regular intervals