Increased Cases Of Cancer In Youngsters Due To Unhealthy Habits

According to data from the World Health Organization, there has been a steady increase in the number of cancer cases among youth worldwide over the past few years. Physicians and experts attribute this situation to their unhealthy lifestyle, problems related to being overweight and obese, and increased smoking or drug consumption among the youth. But there are many other reasons which are responsible for the increasing incidence of cancer in youth. In the same regard, along with informing about the causes of rising cancer cases in youth, Dr. Digpal Dharkar, Senior Cancer Surgeon, Specialist, and Founder of Indore Cancer Foundation emphasizes adopting a healthier lifestyle and to identify and treat the possible causes of cancer.

Reasons For Increasing Cases Of Cancer In Young People

Dr. Dharkar explains that there are many reasons for the increasing incidence of cancer in young people, of which almost everyone is familiar with a sedentary lifestyle, obesity, and genetic factors, but there are some reasons as well, about which there is not much information available. Therefore, in order to obtain more information to understand the causes, it is important to conduct surveys or researches to know the level of drugs/alcohol consumption amongst the youth, the percentage of young or adult women are taking Hormone therapy due to some of the other reason, the percentage of men and women are victims of obesity, etc. apart from this, there are many other reasons too, for which research is very much necessary.

Genetic Reasons

Dr. Dharkar says that about 10 percent of the total cases of cancer are genetic. The reason behind cancer in different generations of the same family or in two or more members of the same family is mostly heredity. Therefore, people who already have an existing situation of cancer in their family should be extra cautious about their health prior. Dr. Dharkar explains that there has been a lot of research in the past about the genetic causes of cancer, the results of which suggest that heredity may be a cause of some types of cancer including breast, uterus, or ovaries and large intestine or colon cancer.

Increase In The Average Age

Dr. Dharkar explains that one reason for the increase in the number of cancer patients is also the increase in the average age of the person. At present, the average age of a common man is around 65-70 years, which means that nowadays people live more than before. But, the reason behind this is not the quality of life, instead, the tremendous advancement in the field of medicine and technology, because of which treatment of many serious diseases is possible. But whether it is pollution, lifestyle, or poor health, the risk of serious diseases like cancer has increased a lot. Even if a person is old, the risk of many serious diseases is higher than before.

Unhealthy Lifestyle: The Biggest Reason

At present, the sedentary and unhealthy lifestyle is responsible to a large extent for the increasing incidence of cancer not only among youngsters but also in women and men of all ages. According to the International Union Against Cancer (UICC), ⅓ i.e. almost one in three people have cancer because of their lifestyle. In today's era, most people have become accustomed to living a lifestyle that lacks discipline, there is no fixed time to sleep and wake up, healthy eating habits are not followed and most people are far from any kind of physical activity or exercise. Apart from this, the most worrisome thing is that nowadays smoking, drinking and consuming drugs has become more of a fashion in youngsters. Some people also indulge in such activities due to peer pressure or to be involved with/recognized by a certain group of people. All this can be a reason for any type of cancer spreading in the body as well as trigger other serious conditions and make it worse.

Degraded Food Habits

Apart from lifestyle, our food and food habits can also cause cancer. Cancer is directly associated with what we eat and how well it is cooked. For example, heating foods like pork, beef, or meat of wild pig at high temperatures in the oven or heating them, again and again, can increase the chances of cancer in a person. Dr. Dharkar explains that in the current times, not only children, but young adults too are fond of ultra-processed foods like cheese, or those high in sugar and fat like carbonated drinks and other junk foods. Not only cancer, but they also increase the risk of comorbidities like diabetes, high blood pressure, etc. which can make the cancer treatment quite problematic. Apart from this, not consuming a healthy and nutritious diet can lower the immunity in the body, causing cancer and other serious illnesses.

Dr. Dharkar says that it has now become very important to curb the rising trend of cancer amongst the youth. One must be aware and cautious of the possibility of having cancer due to his/her unhealthy habits. Alongside, researches must be conducted at the national level on the basis of demographic study i.e. population, age, community, and geographical location, so that the unknown causes of cancer can also be known and their treatment can be made possible. Our expert further adds that in order to know all the causes of the rising cases of cancer among the youth, a survey should be done about their exercise, diet and lifestyle habits.