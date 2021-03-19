Managing Insomnia through Yoga

According to yoga, sleep is a natural meditation to heal the self that every being on this planet goes through or should undergo every night. The body clock is designed in a way that it needs enough sleep hours and quality of sleep to keep the body functioning and rejuvenating. ETV Bharat Sukhibhava was in conversation with Dr. Janhvi Kathrani, Physiotherapist, Alternative Medicine Practitioner, and Yoga Teacher for some interesting insights.

Insomnia is persistent difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep, or even completing sleep with an unrefreshing sleep. Even after sleeping for enough hours, a person is dreamy. Morning stiffness or morning tiredness including lack of energy can be associated with this. Drowsiness and malaise throughout the day. Feeling of brain blackouts in mid-intensity. Sometimes, stiffness in generalized body muscles is noted as well.

Acute: it can be in the initial stage if 1-2 nights a week or just a month of lack of sleep or disturbed sleep. It may or may not disturb the health and lifestyle.

Chronic: it is 3 or more than 3 nights per week and since 3 months or more than that a person suffers from sleep issues. Health and lifestyle have been disturbed.

Sleep is to rest the body and mind for better functioning as well as relax the body by rejuvenating with enough oxygen supply and internal metabolism activity. Any minor disturbance in sleep is an alarm to consult a suitable professional. All the available ancient yogic texts and scriptures have mentioned many ways to practice to improve sleep through yoga.

Ahar-Vihar: Diet and nutrition along with adherence to mealtime play an important role as the food you eat becomes you at the end. The thoughts you have in your mind are like the food of mind which plays a major role in getting sleep on time, one needs to work on the positivity of the mind and emotional self.

Yama-Niyama : Yoga starts with self-discipline and social discipline which can be simplified as proper routine and management of life in a generalized way. All are unique and should maintain their authenticity with proper rules and regulations of the inner self as well as the self that deals with the outer world or the world around us.

Pranayama: Breathing techniques with proper technicalities can help to channelize the energy of the body as well as the proper oxygen level in the body and many more benefits which can be crucial for healthy sleep. This included Bhastrika, Anulom Vilom, Bhramari, and Sheetali as basics.

Yogic Cleansing: To balance the Vata-Pitta-Kapha (3 components the body is made up of, according to ancient science) through Kapalbhati, Vaman Dhauti (conscious vomit to clean), various Neti (nasal cleansing), Shankh Prakshalana (digestive track cleaning), etc. as any imbalance in these Vata-Pitta-Kapha can damage the sleep.

Yogic Postures: Asanas work on the physical health of the individual which helps to relieve body pain and provide the fitness that helps further in sleep.

Pratyahara: Known as withdrawal of the senses which can be simplified as per modern concept that one should focus on fewer requirements and possessions while focusing on quality and content life. This is one of the pathways to peace in life which saves you from unhealthy emotions like jealousy, inferiority, ego, etc.

Meditation practices: There are various methods available to improve the power of the mind and strengthen the emotional self through meditation which internally heals the entire personality along with health. Find your suitable meditation type by consulting any professional teacher or following any yogic personality. This includes meditation with music, silence, a candle, or other any specific ways. Meditation can help to get sound sleep which slowly relieves you from insomnia.

For your queries, contact Dr. Janhvi Kathrani at jk.swasthya108@gmail.com.