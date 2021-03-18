Medicinal Benefits of Rudraksha

There are several species of trees in the Elacorpus genus, which yield Rudraksha beads. The seeds of Elacorpus genitus or E. spereacorpus are more popular as holy beads. This tree grows in the Ganges delta, sub-Himalayan terrain, and southeast Asia. These are also known as Dark Berries when they are unripe.

Ayurveda considered them with dolce flavor, hot potency, and very helpful in the growth of nerve tissue, improve heart function, and overall health. It is an ingredient in several Ayurvedic medicines like Gorochanadi Vati, Dhanvanthari gutka, Mruthasanjeevani gutika, etc. Here is a list of few useful preparations with Rudraksha.

Medical uses of Rudraksha:

Prayer bead is effective in Epilepsy – Rudraksha powder is mixed with Brahmi and administered orally.

Boil Rudraksha in milk and drink once a day to reduce cholesterol.

Keep a Rudraksha in rose water overnight. This liquid is useful as eye drops in eye infections.

Wearing a Rudraksha bracelet or neck chain reduces anxiety.

Soak Rudraksha in a copper vessel with water and drink the water in the morning. It helps reduce symptoms of diabetes.

Rudraksha powder mixed with Indian madder (manjishta) is a good face pack.

One part Rudraksha and three parts Shathavari ghrutha (Satavari ghee) help women to maintain good hormonal balance and reproductive health.

Rudraksha and sandalwood combined is a good coolant.

Regular use of rudraksha internally and externally has a positive effect as anti-aging

Rudraksha oil can heal the symptoms of eczema, ringworm, acne, and pimples.

Experiments on animals proved that its consumption can reduce hypertension and bronchial asthma.

Dr. Ranganayakulu further advises that all the medicines should be taken as per the ayurvedic physician's advice only.

Rudraksha contains calcium oxalate, gallic acid, tannins, flavonoids, and many other molecules that scavenge free radicals and even prevent gene mutations. Owing to excellent medicinal benefits the prayer bead has made a niche in medicine and religion. Whatever that prevents gene mutations either within the cells or prevents the molecules that potentially alter the gene coding is known as gene repair molecules. Rudraksha is one of them.