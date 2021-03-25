Narrow Waist And Flat Stomach Possible With Ayurveda.

Measuring waistline gives us a reliable indicator of general health. A slim waistline is not only considered aesthetically beautiful but is also hale and healthy. Take a flexible measuring tape and measure the waistline just above the hip bones exactly keeping the tape horizontally. In women, a waistline less than 32 inches or 80 cm is desirable. In men, it should not be more than 37 inches or 94 cm. Although Body Mass Index should be within limits, or else higher BMI and higher waistline always pose a threat to our health.

Visceral fat vs subcutaneous fat: Unwanted abdominal fat is very inconvenient in our daily lives. This fat is of two types, namely visceral abdominal fat and subcutaneous fat. Over a period of time, due to our bad habits in food and physical activity, fat accumulates around abdominal organs like kidneys intestines, etc. Fat also accumulates under the skin. The researchers have found that the visceral fat produces FGF2 (Fibroblast Growth Factor-2) in larger quantities than the fat under the skin (subcutaneous). This factor contributes to cancers in the breast, colon, and other organs. Visceral fat also secretes RBP4 (Retinol Binding Protein-4) which increases insulin resistance and causes type2 Diabetes. Visceral fat is also responsible for causing high blood pressure.

Usually, 10% of the total body fat content will be visceral fat. Anything more than this is hazardous. Therefore, it is desirable to limit abdominal fat with a healthy routine. Junk food, too much alcohol, lack of exercise, stress contribute to belly fat. Consuming sweet beverages, binge eating, spending more time driving and riding, sleep during the daytime, and lethargic lifestyle are the culprits. Over time this condition leads to asthma, Alzheimer’s, dementia, and pancreatic problems.

Also Read: Ayurveda Can Help In Difficult Menopause Phase.

Ways to fight abdominal fat:

Reducing carbs and increasing protein in the diet

Increase physical activity

Limit the quantity of alcohol

Intermittent fasting

Control stress

Reduce oily dishes

Consume Ayurvedic herbal preparations like Guggulu, Triphala, and garlic.

Also Read: Herbs That Help In Memory Boost and Concentration.

To reduce waistline, follow these tips.

Take 15 gms of honey with 100 ml of warm water every day.

Take 2 gm of false pepper powder (vidanga) with warm water.

Take Amruthadi guggulu 1 Tab twice a day

Take Navaka guggulu 1 Tab twice a day

Take Triphala guggulu 1 Tab twice a day

Eat old rice and barley.

Drink buttermilk often.

Gradually reduce the quantity of the food over a period of few months.

Do not strive to reduce abdominal fat in a short span of time. Try to shed fat over a period of one or two years adapting to a healthy lifestyle.