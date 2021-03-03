Nursing That Jet Lag: Here is The Ayurveda Way To Cure

Voyages and traveling are age-old practices of humans. Locomotion is important for acquiring food, survival, searching for a habitable location, preaching religion, war, enjoyment, exploration, and many more such needs. Millions of people are crossing over the national and international borders every day. Jetlag and fatigue are now part of the disease list. Ayurveda considered fatigue resulting due to journeys as Rathakshobha. Dr. P.V Ranganayakulu, Ayurveda Expert explains tips and treatments to prevent and avoid jetlag.

Till the advent of the revolution in transport, we traveled only at the speed of a galloping horse. Today we fly at 1000 km per hour and reach other time zones within hours. When we reach different time zones we feel fatigued, sleeplessness, or disturbed sleep cycles. When we travel east or west these symptoms are apparent. Usually, North-South air travel does not cause jetlag because we are in the same time zone. If we travel 1600 km east or west we gain or lose one-hour time.

The pineal gland in the brain secretes melatonin hormone in response to darkness that sets the sleep cycle. When we travel across the time zones we step into a different time of the day. Therefore, we experience several symptoms of jetlag.

We may fall asleep in the daytime

Body pains

Indigestion

Lack of interest in surroundings

Constipation

Acidity

While flying in the aircraft decompression sickness may happen when the air pressure is lost. Vertigo, headache, numbness all over the body, breathlessness, and even death may happen. This needs special treatment. While traveling on the road for hours together results in fatigue. We have to follow certain guidelines before and during traveling in the air or on the ground. Overland journeys cause fatigue due to vibration.

Here are few Ayurved remedies for jet lag:

Take ginger and cinnamon before the journey Do not take alcohol and coffee before and during the journeys. Drink more plain water. Better avoid oily food Take lime and orange juices For constipation after journey take Triphala churna Physical exercise reduces the impact of jetlag. Vitamin D & B will help in easing the situation Melatonin pills may be taken upon consultation

Though it is not possible to avoid traveling, it is easy to fight jetlag and fatigue by protecting enough hydration in the body.