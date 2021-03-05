Panty Stains! What Do They Actually Mean?

Shades of a lip gloss reflect the persona of a lady, and while we are very much observant about it, why doesn’t the shade of the stain on the panty catch our attention when it reflects the health of the female reproductive system.

ETV Bharat Sukhibhava was in conversation with Dr. Purva Sahakari, an Obstetrician, Gynecologist, and Infertility Specialist, for more inputs on the same.

The female reproductive system consists of the uterus, vagina, and fallopian tubes. Any affection of the vagina, cervix (mouth of the uterus), etc. can present as an abnormal vaginal discharge.

Panty stain is a vaginal discharge. How do we actually know whether it is a normal or an abnormal discharge?

Usually, women have a clear, odorless vaginal discharge which occurs physiologically (in normal health). The normal vaginal discharge is a mixture of the vaginal secretions and cervical (mouth of the uterus) secretions. This discharge changes in its consistency and amount in relation to the hormonal changes occurring during the menstrual cycle. The presence of good bacteria in the vagina like the lactobacillus maintains the pH of the vagina at about 4 prevents the occurrence of other infections. The amount and consistency of this normal discharge is different for different women. So, knowing your normal is very important to identify an abnormal discharge.

A similar clear vaginal discharge, in a slightly greater amount, can occur during pregnancy due to the higher level of female hormones.

The normally clear, odorless vaginal discharge may increase in the amount and become thick and elastic during the time of ovulation (mid-cycle, during rupture of the egg from the ovary).

Any deviation from one’s normal vaginal discharge could be an indication of either an infection or irritation of the female reproductive tract.

A white thick curdy vaginal discharge in flakes along with pruritis (itching) at the private parts may be a result of fungal infection.

A grey-white, fishy-smelling discharge is a result of an infection called bacterial vaginosis (mixed infection).

A yellowish frothy, fishy-smelling discharge may point towards a sexually transmitted disease, trichomoniasis (vaginal infection).

Sometimes a foreign body in the vagina like a forgotten pessary, tampons can result in an offensive, purulent (pus-like yellowish), foul-smelling discharge.

A reddish spotting that occurs typically intermenstrual (between two Menstrual cycles) or after sexual coitus could be a result of some abnormality with the mouth of the uterus (cervix), like an erosion, ulceration, or a polyp.

Bleeding or reddish spotting in a postmenopausal woman needs to be investigated as it could be a symptom of abnormalities of the uterus (including malignancy).

When should you think of consulting a doctor?

One must consult a doctor if you develop any of these symptoms:

Yellowish, greenish discharge

Thick white discharge

Associated itching, redness, or soreness at private parts

Pain in the lower tummy

The recurrent occurrence of abnormal discharge

Post-coital spotting/bleeding

Postmenopausal bleeding

Things you can avoid to reduce the incidence of vaginal infection and discharge

Avoid douching of the vagina

Avoid using scented sanitary pads, tampons as they disturb the normal vaginal pH

Avoid using fancy scented soaps to wash private parts

Wash and dry the private parts properly each time after using the restroom.

Try following the backstroke while washing the private parts (wash the vagina first and the anus)

Wearing clean cotton innerwear is important as cotton absorbs moisture and reduces the chance of fungal infections.

The use of condoms and safe sexual practices helps prevent sexually transmitted diseases.

Lastly, the most important would be handwashing before as well as after washing your private parts.

For more queries, contact Dr. Purva Sahakari at purvapals@yahoo.co.in