Regular Comprehensive Eye Checkups Can Prevent Permanent Eye Damage

Glaucoma is one of the leading eye diseases that affect more than 12 million Indians and about 1 million of them are suffering from irreversible blindness due to glaucoma. Worldwide, about 78 million people are suffering from this condition. The Centers For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC) defines glaucoma as a group of diseases that can damage the eye’s optic nerve and result in vision loss and blindness. Glaucoma occurs when the normal fluid pressure inside the eyes slowly rises. However, recent findings now show that glaucoma can occur with normal eye pressure. Therefore, as we are celebrating World Glaucoma Week from 7th-13th March 2021, with the theme “The world is bright, save your sight!”, here is what you need to know about the condition, its symptoms, and possible ways to treat it.

Understanding Glaucoma

Dr. Rajesh Vukkala, MD (General Medicine), Consultant Physician at VINN Hospital, Hyderabad explains that Glaucoma is about the building pressure inside the eye. The pressure buildup can be because of different reasons and one of them includes blockage of vessels inside the eye. There is always a circulation of the fluid inside the eyes which if gets blocked causes the buildup of the pressure, which later pressurizes the nerve of the eye and leads to loss of vision.

We also talked to Dr. P V Ranganayakulu, Ph.D. History of Ayurveda about the condition as per Ayurveda and he says, “Factors like injury, accident, trauma, infection, heredity, eye surgery, etc. may cause glaucoma. When our eye can not maintain its normal internal pressure, i.e. high Intraocular Pressure (IOP), it results in compression on the optic nerve and causes glaucoma over a period”.

The blindness caused is irreversible. Our Ayurvedic expert further explains that Ayurveda literature discusses this disease at length and has described it as Adhimantha and categorized it into four different groups based on the signs and symptoms. It also suggests certain treatments, which if done on time can prove to be very effective.

Signs And Symptoms Of Glaucoma

Dr. Ranganayakulu mentions the following signs and symptoms that may be presented in a person, once the glaucoma sets in:

Pulled out kind of feeling in the eyes

Pain in the eyes and headache

Muddy eyes

Itching and discharge from eyes

Seeing halos around lights

Loss of vision

Coppery appearance

Sticky eyes

Dr. Vukkala says that Initially there are no such symptoms unless there is an eye checkup, where the pressure in the eye is measured. If the detection of glaucoma in the eye is delayed, it can result in permanent loss of vision as the nerve damage caused is irreversible.

Treatment

Careful treatment is needed in glaucoma because any kind of surgical tampering may damage the situation. Our expert explains that Ayurveda has recommended venesection (Siravedha) as a treatment for glaucoma. Before venesection purgation with unctuous preparations, anointing the eye with medicated ghees, medicated smoking and eye drops are to be applied by the expert. Here is the set of recommendations to treat glaucoma.

Drink the decoction of hogweed (Punarnava) and devil’s weed (Gokshura) 30 ml. Twice daily for one month.

Take-Two tablets of Gokshuradi Guggulu twice daily for one month

Use two drops of Punarnava Drops three times a day for one month.

Apply Baladhatriyadi oil to hair.

Prepare eye drops by combining milk with rock salt, licorice, long pepper, and vetiver.

Take Triphalaghrutha orally 10 g. twice a day

(Treatments to be taken under medical supervision only)

“It is not a disease for self-treatment. Expert advice is essential. Before initiating the process of Ayurvedic treatment like drops or anointing eyes with medicated ghees, consult an eye specialist for any advice and guidance” says Dr. Ranganayakulu. He also mentions that giving enough rest to the eye, not looking at gleaming objects, good sleep, and protecting general health will help recover from glaucoma.

Dr. Vukkala, as per modern medicine, explains that if glaucoma is detected in the early stages, it can be simply treated with eye drops. If it advances, surgical procedures are carried out to ensure proper drainage of the fluid. However, if it is too late, the vision will be lost permanently. Thus, everyone must go for regular comprehensive eye checkups, especially those who are at a higher risk, at least once a year, to prevent any kind of permanent damage.