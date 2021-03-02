Stress Can Trigger Back Pain, Yoga Is the Solution.

According to Yoga, back pain is classified under two headings: Adhija (stress born) and Anadhij (non-stress born). This concept is given in the Veda (the most ancient knowledge available to mankind) and further explained by Maharshi Vashishtha as the “Adhijvyadhi” title which explains the physical and mental causes of any disease.

ETV Bharat Sukhibhava was in conversation with Dr. Janhvi Kathrani, Physiotherapist, Alternative Medicine Practitioner, and Yoga Teacher

Yogic science focuses on the philosophy of the three bodies of any human being.

Gross Body: Physical (visible through eyes) body. Causal Body: Mental Body, Pranic Body, Intellect Body. Subtle Body: Soul (Atman)

Adhijvyadhi concept says that either it can be stress born or non-stress born.

Adhija (Stress born): Mostly an aspect of intellect is involved with no co-relation to the physical injury as such. Back pain is secondarily associated with physical manifestation. Any mental or emotional stress or depression/anxiety can be the underlying cause of pain in the back. Nadi (energy channels) in the body are the pathways for pranic energy. This category of causes primarily needs Yogic Counseling; Cleansing processes, Pranayama and Meditation Practices, and then Asanas. (yoga poses). Anadhij (Non-stress born): Any injury, wear and tear fatigue or even prolonged tiredness can be the reason for back pain. Degenerative changes fall under this category. A cause which is not associated with any mental, emotional or intellectual stress falls belongs to this Anadhij concept of back pain.

This category requires focusing on physical strength and conditioning of the back muscles and ligaments as well as alignment of the spinal column (spinal bones) which can be done with Asana (yogic poses), pranayama, and followed by meditation practices. Counseling can be helpful to manage the daily activities and occupation with ease along with minimal changes in the outcome of the patient’s strength.

Now, as per the explanation above we can say that any back pain is either primary or secondary associated with both mental stress and physical issues; we need to focus on the management of any back pain accordingly

Management of Back Pain through Yoga:

Yogic Counseling

Yogic Counseling: Yogic counseling clears out the mental, emotional as well as intellectual (occupational) stress and problems associated with them.

Cleansing processes: Cleansing processes like Kapalbhati (cleaning the lower part of the lungs and abdominal muscles fatigue), Jala Neti (cleaning the nasal pathway and sinuses with Luke warm salty water), Vaman dhauti (cleaning the lungs especially to remove all the excessive Kapha and acid of the stomach), Shankh Prakshalana (to clean the intestines and toxins).

Breathing Exercise for Back Pain

Pranayama: Channelizing the flow of prana/pranic energy in all the aspects of the body. Nadi shudhi also known as nadi shodhan pranayama (anulom vilom) practice can be deeply effective as that can balance the bodily energy which can manifest in mental peace.

Yogasanas For Backpain

Yogasana (postures): This is highly beneficial for the physical strength and endurance of the back muscles as well as ligaments that further align the spinal bones with the flow of energy.

Mediation

Meditation: Meditation practices along with concentration enhancement: Choose a suitable way of practice and this can be of immense help to relieve any pain related to spinal segments including the back.

Please, consult a professional yoga therapist for counseling.

For your queries contact, Dr. Janhvi Kathrani at jk.swasthya108@gmail.com