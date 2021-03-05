Stretching Out The Desk Job Pains With Yoga

Cursing the sedentary lifestyle and still following it is a tragedy we all are facing. Not moving at all is making our bodies stiff and causing many health conditions. Apart from this, makeshift workstations or sitting in hard, uncomfortable office chairs all day long can do great damage and cause pain everywhere in the body. Therefore, a little stretching and moving are exactly what your body needs to relieve you from desk job pains. Here are some yoga poses that one can practice for starting their day. It will not only destress your body but also make you feel calm and relax your spine.

Palm Tree Pose (Tadasana)

Stand with your spine straight on the floor with your hands on the sides.

Now inhale and lift your arms above your head, interlock your fingers and palm facing towards the ceiling or the sky.

Come on your toes and stretch yourself upwards as much as possible, balancing your body.

Hold the pose for few breaths and come back slowly to the normal position while exhaling

Repeat it 8-10 times.

Downward Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Shvanasana)

Stand on all your fours on the mat, with your hand's shoulder-width apart

Exhale and lift your hips up to make an inverted “V” and feel the stretch.

Keep your head down, keep your gaze on the navel, hold the pose and take long deep breaths.

Exhale, bend your knees, and come back to the normal position.

Cat-Cow Pose (Marjariasana)

Place your hands and knees on the floor in a table pose.

As you inhale, raise your chin, tilt your head back, push your navel downwards, and your buttocks upwards.

As you exhale, drop your chin down, move your back up to form an arch, and relax your buttocks.

Hold in both poses for a few seconds. Don’t do it with a jerk.

Repeat it 2-3 times.

Bridge Pose (Setu Bandh Asana)

Lie down on the floor and bend your knees to place your feet on the floor, heels as close as possible to your buttocks.

Keeps your arms beside your body, palms facing down.

Inhale and lift your back and buttocks hold it for 1-2 minutes and gently come back as you exhale.

Repeat it 5-10 times

Cobra Stretch (Bhujangasana)

Lie down on your stomach with your feet close and your arms on your sides.

Bring your hands near your shoulder, placed on the floor, and now gently lift your upper body as you inhale.

Hold up for 15-30 seconds and come back to the lying position as you exhale



Child’s Pose (Balasana)

