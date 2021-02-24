The Abundant Health Benefits Of Mint Leaves

Pudina (mint) is one of the oldest culinary herbs known to humans. It has remarkable medicinal properties and is a rich source of polyphenols. It has carminative and antispasmodic properties.



Saurabh Arora, Director at Arbro Pharma says: "Pudina leaves or mint leaves are low on calories and contain very low amounts of proteins and fats. It has an enormous amount of Vitamin A, C, and B-complex that enhances skin and boosts immunity. Another nutritional benefit of pudina is that it is rich in iron, potassium, and manganese that increase hemoglobin, and improve brain function."



Here are 10 health benefits of mint leaves that one must know,