The manifold benefits of early detection of cancer



"Some cancers including Oral cancer and Cervical cancer are preventable since these can be detected at a pre-cancerous stage through screening. Other cancers like Breast cancer are easily detectable at an early stage through screening so treatment is far more successful. Tobacco usage and obesity are two risk factors for cancer which can be assessed during screening and healthy lifestyle choices can be made," Dr. Aggarwal told IANS life on the sidelines of a free health camp on cancer awareness at the campus of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) in New Delhi.



With emphasis on the message that prevention and regular screening for early detection as most of the cancers can be cured, if detected early, the recently-concluded camp had services like cancer awareness lectures, pap smear tests, clinical breast examination, clinical oral examination, among other regular health tests.



"Through these camps, our goal is to make more women aware so that they can come forward for screening and be advised for adequate treatment if they are found positive for any symptoms. Screening is one of the most effective ways to detect the disease at an early stage and it helps in the cure of cancer with minimal treatment," said Dr. Seema Singh, Consultant, Surgical Oncology at RGCIRC.

Also read : Tele-Counseling Opens New Horizons In Cancer Care During Times Of COVID.



Cancer is immensely curable if detected early and one can lead a good healthy life post cancer, concludes Dr. Aggarwal.

(Courtesy : IANS)