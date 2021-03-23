Warm Up And Cool Down- Must for Fitness Regime.

You must have often heard your trainer, yoga instructor, or fitness expert talking about the importance of warm-ups and cool-downs or the post-workout stretches. The former is important because it prevents any kind of injury and makes the actual workout even more effective, whereas post-workout stretches help relax you, improve flexibility, reduces the possibility of muscle aches, and slows your heart rate. Therefore, today, ETV Bharat Sukhibhava is going to share with you some warm-up and post-workout moves that will make your exercise sessions more effective and pain-free.

Warm-Up Exercises

Jumping Jacks

Stand on the floor with your legs and arms together on the sides.

Slightly bend your knees, jump and spread your feet on your sides almost or more than shoulder width. Simultaneously bring your arms above your head.

Now jump again, returning to the starting position, and repeat. You can alter the speed at your convenience.

On The Spot March

Stand straight and start marching on the spot instead of moving forward

Lift your knees high, so that your thighs are parallel to the ground

Make a fist and pump your arms up and down alternatively with the opposite legs, i.e. when you lift your left leg, your right-hand goes up and vice versa. You can also keep your hands by your side and move them forward and backward in a similar manner.

You can continue this for 3 minutes.

Knee Lifts

Stand straight and bend your right elbow. Now lift your left knee as high as you can and try to touch your right elbow to your left knee.

Do it 30 times and repeat it with your other knee.

Shoulder Rolls

Stand straight with your feet shoulder-width apart and back straight.

Keep your arms on your side and gently roll them forward and backward 10 times each.

Leg Swings

Stand straight and put all your weight on one leg, while you lift the other leg.

Now swing your leg back and forth. You can also take the support of a wall or chair.

Do the same with the other leg. You can do it at least 20 times with each leg.

Cool Down Exercises

Hamstring Stretch

Lie down on your back and bend your knees so that your feet are on the floor.

Now raise your right leg straight up in the air and hold it with both your hands. Try to pull it towards yourself.

Hold it for 10-15 seconds and repeat it with the other leg.

Butt Bridge

Lie down on the floor and bend your knees to place your feet on the floor, heels as close as possible to your buttocks.

Keeps your arms beside your body, palms facing down.

Inhale and lift your back and buttocks hold it for 1-2 minutes and gently come back as you exhale.

Knee To Chest

Lie down straight on the floor. Bend one leg and try to touch your knee closer to your chest.

Hold your leg for up to a minute and repeat it with the other leg.

Child’s Pose

Child’s Pose