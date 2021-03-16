What You Need To Know About Intranasal Vaccine?

While the elderly above the age of 60 years and those with comorbidities have started receiving the vaccination against the novel coronavirus in India, here is another great news that follows, India’s Bharat Biotech’s intranasal vaccine (BBV154) phase-1 trial has begun in some of the cities including Hyderabad and Nagpur. On 3rd March 2021, it was demonstrated that Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is 81% effective after the second dose, it was announced on the same date that the clinical trials for the intranasal vaccine will begin in March itself, and on 7th March 2021, it commenced. But what exactly is nasal vaccination and how does it work? Let us have a look!

Intranasal Vaccines And How They Work

The most common ways to administer a vaccine are through intramuscular or subcutaneous injections, but there are several other ways too. These are the intradermal route, intranasal route, and oral route.

Talking about the intranasal vaccine, which is being developed by Bharat Biotech to fight COVID-19, it is non-invasive and needle-free. Since the virus usually enters our body through our nose, the vaccine causes the immune system to produce proteins in the blood and nose to fight the virus. These vaccines are sprayed into the nostrils and can be done with the help of a needleless syringe, nasal spray, liquid medicine, or aerosol delivery.

The administration of this type of vaccine is not only easy but also a better option for those who are phobic to needles. Also, since there is no use of the needles, the possibility of infections spreading through them is eliminated.

Along with the possibility of providing better immunity as compared to other forms of vaccines, nasal vaccines can also be self-administered. It also helps cut down the use of medical consumables such as syringes and needles and lowers the overall cost of vaccination drive.

Advantages Of Intranasal Vaccines:

The company producing intranasal vaccines i.e. Bharat Biotech states the following pointer about the advantages of this kind of vaccine:

An intranasal vaccine stimulates a broad immune response. Immune responses at the site of infection (in the nasal mucosa) – essential for blocking both infection and transmission of COVID-19.

Non-invasive, Needle-free.

Ease of administration – does not require trained health care workers.

Elimination of needle-associated risks (injuries and infections).

High compliance (Ideally suitable for children and adults).

Scalable manufacturing – able to meet global demand.

Therefore, the trials have begun in the country in cities including Patna, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Nagpur and the company will test the vaccine on 175 candidates in the aforementioned cities according to the Central Trial Registry of India (CTRI).