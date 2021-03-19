World Sleep Day: Regular Sleep, Healthy Future

Good sleep is central to our well-being. Nothing rejuvenates our body and mind as well as sound sleep. However, at times we can't sleep properly as we may be tensed or excited or our body is not completely exhausted. This happens with all of us but generally, this is a one-time phenomenon. But some suffer chronically from lack of proper sleep and may be suffering from Sleep Apnea. This if left untreated can have a damaging impact on a person's overall health.



Medically speaking, Sleep Apnea has multiple reasons like obstruction in the throat, when the brain fails to detect signals to muscles that manage to breathe, and at times when both happen together. Typically, because the person is gasping for breath during sleep, the person intermittently wakes up which leads to disturbed sleep. Since this is a repeated pattern, it leads to health complications such as compromised immune system, lack of proper memory, high blood pressure, diabetes, and feeling of tiredness and irritability during the day. It impairs the person's cognitive ability as well.

Tips for Healthier Sleep in Children

Ages Birth to 12 Years

Sleep is one of the most important contributors to your child’s physical and mental health. Good sleep habits, sleep hygiene, or “sleep health” are alternative terms often used to describe sleep-promoting practices.