SC में CBI के निदेशक की नियमित नियुक्ति को लेकर जनहित याचिका दायर

नई दिल्ली : सुप्रीम कोर्ट में केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो (CBI) के निदेशक की नियमित नियुक्ति को लेकर एक जनहित याचिका दायर की गई है.

याचिका में केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो (CBI) के निदेशक की नियमित नियुक्ति की मांग की गई है.

A PIL has been moved in Supreme Court seeking the appointment of a regular Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director by the selection committee of Chief Justice of India, Prime Minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) as per law.