The first meeting of BRICS Sherpas and sous concludes

नई दिल्ली: भारत की अध्यक्षता के तहत आयोजित ब्रिक्स शेरपा और सूस शेरपा की पहली बैठक शुक्रवार को संपन्न हुई

The first meeting of BRICS Sherpas and Sous Sherpas held under India’s Chairship concluded on Friday. The meeting was chaired by Secretary CPV&OIA, Sanjay Bhattacharyya, and Additional Secretary Economic Relations, P. Harish, as India’s BRICS Sherpa and Sous Sherpa.

Body: India presented its priorities for its Chairship in 2021 under the theme -"BRICS@15: Intra BRICS Cooperation for Continuity, Consolidation and Consensus” -Reform of the Multilateral System; Counter-Terrorism cooperation; (Using Digital and Technological Solutions for attaining SDGs, and Enhancing People to People exchanges. The calendar of events for BRICS 2021 was also presented followed by discussion and feedback sessions.



A series of briefings and presentations were made by various Ministries of the centre on India’s priorities across various thematic areas during its Chairship.



These included BRICS Counter-Terrorism cooperation, Agriculture with a special emphasis on Sustainable Development and Digital Agriculture, Innovation cooperation, Digital Health, cooperation in countering the Covid-19 pandemic and Traditional Medicine, Economic Strategy Partnership and trade agenda, a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs read.



The Vice President of the BRICS New Development Bank, Anil Kishore, briefed BRICS Sherpas on the bank’s priorities for the year, including the opening of the bank’s regional offices in Russia and India, and NDB membership expansion.



According to the Ministry of External Affairs, cultural and People-to-people engagement was a focus area during the three-day meeting with the Chairs of the BRICS Business Council, BRICS Women Business Alliance, BRICS Academic Forum, BRICS Civil Forum and BRICS Think Tank Council presenting their agenda and planned activities for the year.



BRICS partners appreciated the theme and priorities selected by India for its Chairship year for being timely and relevant and expressed support for the new initiatives proposed by India.



BRICS Sherpas agreed to meet again in two months to reviews the progress made on the discussions, and the programme of upcoming Foreign and other Ministerial meetings, the statement said.



India has assumed the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) chairmanship 2021 and is all set to host this year’s summit. This would be the third time that India would be hosting BRICS.



Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar launched India’s BRICS 2021 website www.brics2021.gov.in at the BRICS Secretariat at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan. Conclusion:India assumed the BRICS Chairship in 2021, at a time when BRICS is celebrating its 15th anniversary.



Under the theme BRICS@15: Intra-BRICS Cooperation, India’s approach is focused on strengthening collaboration through Continuity, Consolidation and Consensus, the ministry of external affairs had said.