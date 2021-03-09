नई दिल्ली: भारतीय महिला शतरंज खिलाड़ी कोनेरू हम्पी को इंडियन स्पोर्ट्सवुमन ऑफ द ईयर अवॉर्ड 2020 से सम्मानित किया गया है. प्रशंसको के ऑनलाइन मतदान से विजेता का फैसला हुआ. हम्पी ने फरार्टा धाविका दुती चंद, निशानेबाज मनु भाकर, पहलवान विनेश फोगाट और भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम की मौजूदा कप्तान रानी रामपाल को पछाड़कर यह अवॉर्ड जीता.
हम्पी ने कहा, "शतरंज एक इनडोर खेल है, इसलिए भारत में क्रिकेट की तरह इस पर अधिक ध्यान नहीं दिया जाता. मुझे हालांकि उम्मीद है कि इस पुरस्कार के बाद शतरंज की ओर लोगों का ध्यान जाएगा."
I thank everyone for the tremendous support...Its a great hounour to receive the prestigious BBC Indian Sports woman award🙏 https://t.co/UxOcgzYfNb— Koneru Humpy (@humpy_koneru) March 8, 2021
I convey my gratitude to @FIDE_chess and @aicfchess for extending their support in winning the award— Koneru Humpy (@humpy_koneru) March 9, 2021
दो साल के मातृत्व अवकाश के बाद हम्पी ने दिसंबर 2019 में विश्व रैपिड चैम्पियनशिप का खिताब जीता था. इसके बाद 2020 में उन्होंने कायरन्स कप जीता था.
"I won over the years because of my willpower and confidence. A female player should never think about quitting her game. Marriage and motherhood are just a part of our life and they should not change the course of our lives," said Koneru. #ChooseToChallenge https://t.co/OfVMZMhjgI— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) March 8, 2021
हम्पी महज 15 साल की उम्र में ही 2002 में ग्रैंडमास्टर बनी थी. 2003 में उन्हें अर्जुन अवॉर्ड से और 2007 में उन्हें पद्मश्री से सम्मानित किया गया था.