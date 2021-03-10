नई दिल्ली: भारतीय रेलवे ने इस साल 2021 के कुंभ के लिए स्पेशल ट्रेन चलाने का फैसला किया है. जानकारी के मुताबिक रेलवे कुंभ 2021 में हरिद्वार के लिए कुंभ मेला स्पेशल नाम से 12 जोड़ी ट्रेनें चलाएगा.
12 pairs of Kumbh Mela Specials, which are in addition to the existing services bound for Haridwar are being operated. Besides, 15 pairs of trains bound for Haridwar, have also been augmented for generating additional accommodation for the pilgrims: Indian Railways pic.twitter.com/U2PIUGjo7c— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021
भारतीय रेलवे के मुताबिक ये ट्रेनें मौजूदा समय में चल रही ट्रेनों के अलावा होंगी. वहीं, रेलवे ने जानकारी दी कि इसके अलावा 15 जोड़ी और ट्रेनों को भी तीर्थयात्रियों के लिए रखा गया है.